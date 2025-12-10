Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Relief AI Inc. (the "Company "or "Relief AI) is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress made over the past year as the company continues its mission to deliver the most advanced, holistic, and effective workplace wellness and well-being platform available today.

Relief AI is a leading-edge workplace well-being platform designed specifically to identify and help employees address early signs of workplace burnout. Relief AI is powered by N.A.I.A. (Neuro Artificial Intelligence Avatar), a robust, fully interactive, artificial intelligence created human avatar, incorporating over a decade worth of data and knowledge from over 50 therapists, doctors, and life coaches already in its proprietary model. Relief AI was developed based on the work of the Scheelen Group, a Central European pioneer in coaching and behavior analysis, that has been in operation for over 25 years as a leader in the field of company employee, leadership, and mental health solutions. The robust processes and analytical tools and solutions with the company are accredited and award winning across central Europe.

Over the past year. Relief AI has generated significant momentum across product development, customer adoption, and corporate strategy. Customer trials have grown steadily, with feedback from a growing set of beta testers driving enhancements of the platform. Relief AI is now advancing organizations from beta testing into full deployment. The early levels of engagement and the outcome indicators have been highly encouraging, underpinning strong demand for a reliable, data-driven mental well-being solution.

Relief AI Inc.'s CEO, Paul R. Pint Commented: "We've moved from a concept to commercialization in an incredibly short period of time, and the progress has been remarkable. Our customers are deeply engaged, our team is energized, and results from our ongoing trials continue to reaffirm the enormous value this technology can bring to individuals and organizations. We are committed to delivering a platform that meaningfully improves mental well-being outcomes at scale."

Frank Scheelen, President of Relief AI (AG) Commented: "Seeing Relief AI grow from an ambitious idea into a fully realized, fast-evolving AI well-being platform has been both inspiring and deeply rewarding. Our international team has made extraordinary strides this year. Technology is maturing, customers are responding, and we're well on the path to establishing Relief AI as a global leader in AI-powered mental well-being."

As the company heads into the next stage of its development, one thing has not changed: its mission-to create long-term value by helping people and organizations improve their mental wellness and well-being measurably, meaningfully, and accessibly.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

