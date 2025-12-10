Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2025 with Babe Mining Ltd. ("Babe Mining"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which Naughty Ventures has agreed to acquire two new claim blocks (the "Property") located in the territory of Yukon - White Wolf East and White Wolf West (the "Acquisition") The two new claim blocks total 150 mineral claims strategically located on both sides of Prospector Minerals Corp.'s ("Prospector") rapidly emerging high-grade ML Project discovery.

The Company acquired:

White Wolf West: 65 contiguous mineral claims directly adjoining Prospector's ML Project to the west.

White Wolf East: 85 contiguous mineral claims directly adjoining Prospector's ML Project to the east.

The Acquisition positions Naughty Ventures as the only company holding ground directly flanking both sides of Prospector's newly identified high-grade system.

Prospector Minerals' 2025 Discovery Highlights

September 2025: New Skarn Ridge-Bueno corridor with 45.65 m grading 2.11 g/t Au + 0.48% Cu. (1)

October 2025: Major discovery at the TESS Zone with hole ML25-31 returning 44 m of 13.79 g/t Au + 1.84% Cu, including a high-grade 24.65 m sub-interval. (2)

Late October 2025: Additional drilling at Skarn Ridge produced standout intercepts of 61.45 g/t Au over 1.9 m, 4.64 g/t Au over 10 m, 2.97 g/t Au over 25 m, and 141 g/t Au over 0.5 m. (3)

November 2025: A total of 39 drill holes confirmed the TESS Zone as an open-ended Au-Cu-Ag system. (4)

Adjacent Property Disclaimer

This news release includes references with respect to Prospector's ML Project (the "Adjacent Property"), which is located near the Property. The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on the Adjacent Property and any promising results thereof are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on, the Property or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Property or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom.

All technical information contained in this press release with respect to the Adjacent Property, was provided by the sources noted in the references above without independent review and investigation by the Company, and the Company has relied on the information contained in the respective sources exclusively in providing the information about the Adjacent Property and any deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

CEO, Blair Naughty Comments:

"We have been closely monitoring the exceptional drill results announced by Prospector Minerals throughout the year. We believe their discoveries demonstrate a rapidly evolving mineralized system of significance. In our experience, the best place to make a new discovery is alongside an existing one. Acting proactively, we moved to establish the White Wolf East and White Wolf West claim blocks, securing the only contiguous land position directly adjoining both sides of this emerging high-grade trend. We believe this strategic acquisition provides Naughty Ventures' shareholders with meaningful exposure to what may shape up to be one of the Yukon's most exciting new exploration plays."

Figure 1. Location of Naughty Ventures' newly acquired White Wolf East and White Wolf West claim blocks directly adjoining Prospector Minerals' ML Project in the Yukon. (2)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/277532_333b494844602a2b_001full.jpg

Pursuant to the Agreement, Naughty Ventures will acquire the Property in consideration for the payment of $40,000 and issuing 2,200,000 common shares in the capital of Naughty Ventures (each, a "Share"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Share, to Babe Mining at the time of closing the Acquisition. The Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

The Agreement prohibits Naughty Ventures, or any affiliate of Naughty Ventures, to acquire any additional minerals claims within a 100-kilometre radius from the outside boundaries of the Property as they exist as of the date of the Agreement unless the acquisition is made subject to the "area of interest" terms of the Agreement. After an acquisition of additional property is complete and subject to the terms of the Agreement, Babe Mining will reimburse Naughty Ventures, or its affiliate, for 110% of the acquisition cost of any additional claims that Naughty Ventures acquires.

Closing of the Acquisition remains subject to, without limitation, receiving all necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Naughty Ventures expects to complete the Acquisition in the coming weeks.

References:

(1) Prospector's News Release dated September 2, 2025 titled "Prospector Initial Drill Results Include 45.65m of 2.11 g/t Au, .48% Cu; New "Skarn Ridge-Bueno" Mineralized Corridor Extends Along Trend 1.5 kilometres".

(2) Prospector's News Release dated October 1, 2025 titled "Prospector Drills New Discovery: Hole ML25-31 Intersects 13.79 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 44m, Includes Higher-Grade Interval of 21.93 g/t Au over 24.65m".

(3) Prospector's News Release dated October 15, 2025 titled "Prospector Defines Multiple Gold Trends at Skarn Ridge: Drilling highlights include: 61.45 g/t Au over 1.9m and 4.64 g/t Au over 10m; 2.97 g/t Au over 25m; and 141 g/t Au over 0.5m.".

(4) Prospector's News Release dated November 26, 2025 titled "Prospector Continues to Expand Multiple High-Grade Gold Trends: TESS Zone Hole #32 Yields 7.29 g/t Au, 0.91% Cu over 14m and Skarn Ridge Zone Hole #24 Yields 2.04 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu over 27m Plus 4.33 g/t Au, 0.5% Cu over 19m".

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential projects in proven jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes securing land positions adjacent to emerging discoveries and applying disciplined exploration to unlock value for shareholders.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Bugden, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, Naughty Ventures and Babe Mining obtaining all required consents and approvals for the Acquisition, and Naughty Ventures and Babe Mining's ability to close the Acquisition. Although Naughty Ventures believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, Naughty Ventures can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Naughty Ventures has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for Naughty Ventures to carry out their planned future activities, including on the Project, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of Naughty Ventures, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Naughty Ventures' annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by Naughty Ventures with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under Naughty Ventures' SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact Naughty Ventures' operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Naughty Ventures will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Naughty Ventures does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277532

SOURCE: Naughty Ventures Corp.