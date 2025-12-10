New regional hub expands support for partners across the Pacific and reflects strong business growth in Australia and New Zealand

Castles Technology, leader in Android payment acceptance solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Melbourne. The office will serve as the company's Pacific headquarters and reflects significant business growth across Australia and New Zealand, as well as rising demand for secure, flexible, and future ready Android based payment solutions.

The opening of the Melbourne office follows the company's recent expansion in Mexico and reinforces Castles Technology's strategy to establish strong regional hubs that bring the company closer to customers and partners around the world.

The new Melbourne headquarters provides a dedicated base for sales, technical support, partnerships, and business development across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The office includes a product experience area showcasing Castles Technology's latest payment terminals and has capacity to support future team expansion as the company continues to grow its presence in the region.

Jean Philippe Niedergang, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO for EMEA Pacific LATAM at Castles Technology, said: "Opening our Pacific headquarters in Melbourne represents an important milestone in our global expansion. Australia is one of the most advanced and fast moving payments markets in the world, and having a local hub allows us to support our customers with greater agility, innovation, and trust. This investment reinforces our long term commitment to the region and strengthens our ability to deliver secure, reliable, and future ready payment solutions."

Jay Whitmore, Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand at Castles Technology, added: "Establishing a local headquarters allows us to support customers and partners more effectively across the Pacific. It gives us the ability to respond faster, collaborate more closely, and provide a dedicated space to showcase our technology. The growth we are seeing in Australia and New Zealand is significant, and this office will help us continue to meet the evolving needs of acquirers, fintechs, ISVs, and retailers."

Castles Technology has more than 30 years of global payments experience, operates in over 150 countries, and has deployed millions of payment devices worldwide. The company is known for its secure, durable, and innovative Android and Linux based payment terminals and its partner led approach, built on values that include agility, trust, innovation, respect, and teamwork.

The Melbourne headquarters marks a significant step in Castles Technology's continued expansion across the Pacific and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional service, local expertise, and trusted technology solutions to customers and partners throughout the region.

To learn more, visit: https://www.castlestech.com/.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services to empower the payment ecosystem. Castles Technology partners with over thousands of customers including banks, merchants, FinTech's, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, deploying millions of POS terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes.

As the foremost Android payment acceptance, Castles Technology offers secure, reliable, and seamless solutions with global and local reach. With over 30 years of experience, the company's dedicated community of experts is committed to anticipating and shaping the future of commerce worldwide, while their powerful devices, secure payment solutions, and top-notch services ensure unparalleled quality and performance.

The company believes in the importance of innovation and sustainability and is committed to making a positive impact on the world through our products, services, and operations. Website: https://www.castlestech.com/.

