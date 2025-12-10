Critical Mineral Resources Plc - PDMR Dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
10 December 2025
Critical Mineral Resources PLC
PDMR Dealings
Critical Mineral Resources plc (the "Company") announces that a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities has acquired 524,409 ordinary shares in the Company on-market.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alexie Crassas
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Gilini Holdings Investment Manager / board observer
b)
Initial notification /amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Critical Mineral Resources PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
8945007F59CSJFZGR252
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
GB00BMDQ4L78
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
3.17 p
524,409
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
N/A - Single Transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
5 December 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
LSE
