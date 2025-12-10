Anzeige
WKN: A2QR1Y | ISIN: GB00BMDQ4L78 | Ticker-Symbol: 98J
Stuttgart
10.12.25 | 07:31
0,026 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,04713:43
10.12.2025 13:24 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Critical Mineral Resources Plc - PDMR Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2025


Critical Mineral Resources PLC

PDMR Dealings

Critical Mineral Resources plc (the "Company") announces that a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities has acquired 524,409 ordinary shares in the Company on-market.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alexie Crassas

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Gilini Holdings Investment Manager / board observer

b)

Initial notification /amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Critical Mineral Resources PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

8945007F59CSJFZGR252

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

GB00BMDQ4L78

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.17 p

524,409

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

N/A - Single Transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

LSE

ENDS


Critical Mineral Resources PLC

Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer

info@cmrplc.com

AlbR Capital

Jon Belliss

+44 (0) 20 7399 9425


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.