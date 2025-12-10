Ceibo, the technology company pioneering next-generation copper extraction, today announced the appointment of Ian Pearce to its Board of Directors. A respected mining executive and advisor, Pearce brings four decades of operational, technical, and commercial leadership. His appointment adds depth to Ceibo's board as the company advances toward commercial deployment of its proprietary sulfide leaching technology.

Ian Pearce

Pearce's career spans senior operating and executive roles across the mining value chain. He previously served as Chief Executive of Xstrata Nickel, leading global operations and development projects and as Chief Operating Officer of Falconbridge Limited, where he oversaw mining and metallurgical operations worldwide. Earlier in his career, Pearce held senior engineering and project leadership roles at Fluor Corporation, designing and constructing major mining projects.

Over the past decade, Pearce has become a leading voice in mining innovation and technology adoption. He serves as Chair of the Board for MineSense Technologies and Lilac Solutions and as a Non-Executive Director of Northland Power and NextSource Materials. He also advises KoBold Metals and has guided technology-driven companies through critical growth phases. His work has centered on reducing risk, scaling breakthrough technologies responsibly and helping organizations build the operational discipline needed to deliver on their commitments.

"Ian's depth of operational experience and his leadership integrating technology into mining make him an exceptional addition to Ceibo's board," said Cristóbal Undurraga, Chief Executive Officer at Ceibo. "As we transition from demos to commercialization, his guidance will be instrumental in helping us scale responsibly and deliver value to our partners."

"The mining industry is at a pivotal moment, where embracing new technology is essential to unlocking the copper supply the world needs," said Ian Pearce. "What impresses me about Ceibo is the rigor of the science, the clarity of the development roadmap and the team's energy and discipline. Their leaching technology has the potential to unlock more value from existing ore bodies. I am excited to support Ceibo as it moves from lab to mine and brings a new generation of solutions to the industry."

Pearce's appointment strengthens Ceibo's strategy as it scales its technology and deepens partnerships with mining companies globally. His expertise in project development, commercial readiness and technology integration will help Ceibo accelerate deployment to support industries driving economic growth including electrification and AI infrastructure.

