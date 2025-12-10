Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from three drill holes from the ongoing Phase V exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina (the "Project").

DDH 25-085 at Oculto East intersected a broad 274.0 metre ("m") interval grading 0.60 g/t gold including a higher-grade 23.0m grading 2.83 g/t gold, together with copper and molybdenum mineralization at depth. This intercept reinforces the scale, strength, and multi-phase nature of the Diablillos mineralizing system. Drilling continues to extend oxide-hosted gold mineralization well beyond the current conceptual open pit and provides further support for a significant porphyry system underlying Oculto.

Highlight Drill Results - Widths are reported as drilled; true widths are not yet known.

Oculto East: DDH 25-085 is the deepest drill hole completed to date at Oculto. The hole successfully tested a major structural-intrusive corridor extending beneath Oculto East, intersecting pervasive silicification, brecciation, and advanced argillic-silicic alteration interpreted to be related to a larger intrusive at depth. These features are consistent with the upper levels of well-developed porphyry systems. Results include: 274.0 m grading 0.60 g/t gold (from 251 m), including: 23.0 m grading 2.83 g/t gold (from 306 m); The hole also intersected significant copper and molybdenum values in multiple deeper sulphide zones, an important vector toward a porphyry center. DDH 25-083 encountered additional gold mineralization in a transitional oxide-sulphide zone, along the broad Oculto East structural corridor: 26.0 m grading 0.74 g/t gold (from 203 m); DDH 25-082 tested the extension of the Oculto East structural corridor and returned: 12.0 m grading 0.44 g/t gold (from 275 m).



John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "Hole DDH 25-085 marks an important milestone and underscores the remarkable scale of the Diablillos system. The wide 274-metre gold interval, coupled with copper and molybdenum intercepts at depth, indicates strong potential well beyond the limits of our current oxide Mineral Resources. These results reinforce our view that Oculto forms part of a much larger precious- and base-metal system with substantial additional growth potential."

Dave O'Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, "DDH 25-085 demonstrates mineralization to more than one kilometre depth and provides clear geological evidence of a vertically extensive system. The deeper copper-molybdenum-gold mineralization is characteristic of fertile porphyry environments, and the alteration we encountered is consistent with the upper portions of a significant intrusive center. These results enhance our geological model and highlight substantial additional exploration potential across the property."

Table 1 - Summary of Key Drill Intercepts: Oculto East

Intercepts greater than 25 gram-metres gold shown in bolded text:

Drill Hole Area From

(m) To

(m) Type Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Mo

ppm DDH-25-082 Oculto East 275.0 287.0 Oxides 12.0 1.1 0.44 - -



303.0 305.0 Oxides 2.0 3.4 0.38 - - DDH-25-083 Oculto East 172.0 177.0 Oxides 5.0 55.2 0.48 - -



203.0 229.0 Transition 26.0 14.1 0.74 0.18 - DDH-25-085 Oculto East 251.0 525.0 Transition 274.0 2.5 0.60 0.06 19

Including 306.0 329.0 Transition 23.0 9.2 2.83 - -



552.0 572.0 Sulphides 20.0 - 0.16 0.18 101



883.0 891.0 Sulphides 8.0 - 0.53 - 88



1,007.0 1,011.0 Sulphides 4.0 - 0.50 - 157

Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut & undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

Figure 1 - Plan View of Drill Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/277490_c9e8f654f47b981d_001full.jpg

Additional Details on Drill Results - Oculto East

Drilling at Oculto East continues to confirm a broad, cohesive mineralized corridor extending beyond the eastern limit of the current Mineral Resource open pit shell. The high-grade interval in DDH 25-085 (23 m at 2.83 g/t Au) lies on the same structural trend as hole DDH 25-024, which previously returned 31.0 m grading 9.96 g/t gold and 16.2 g/t silver, highlighting the strong continuity of high-grade gold mineralization at Oculto East.

Figure 2 - Section Through Latest Drill Holes at Oculto East

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/277490_c9e8f654f47b981d_002full.jpg

Note: Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

Figure 3 below is the standard model of alteration related to a porphyry intrusive system as presented by Dr. Richard Sillitoe1. Hole DDH 25-085 terminated in chlorite-sericite alteration, which indicates that the potentially higher grade potassic zone is being approached. The several porphyritic dacite dykes intersected in the drill hole are probably related to the progenitor porphyry intrusion.

Figure 3 - Alteration Zones Associated with a Porphyry Intrusive System

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11792/277490_c9e8f654f47b981d_003full.jpg

Exploration Update

The Phase V drill program remains on track for completion before year-end. To date, 60 holes have been drilled as part of the program and the final six holes will be completed before year-end.

The Company plans to commence a Phase VI drill program totaling approximately 15,000 metres in January 2026, focusing on Mineral Resource expansion, select deeper porphyry-related targets, and continued step-outs across the Oculto-JAC mineralized cluster. Further details will be provided early in the New Year.

An updated Mineral Resource estimate, incorporating all Phase V drilling, remains scheduled for H1/2026. This estimate will be used for an updated Mineral Reserve and mine plan that will underpin the ongoing DFS that will be completed in the same time frame.

A deep drill hole was recently completed at the Cerro Viejo porphyry target, located approximately 4 kilometres northeast of Oculto. Assay results are expected shortly.

Collar Data

Hole Number UTM Coordinates Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Area DDH 25-082 721271 7199288 4,595 110 -65 338 Oculto East DDH 25-083 721041 7200088 4,306 180 -60 245 Oculto East DDH 25-085 720923 7199790 4,346 180 -60 1,025 Oculto East

About Diablillos

The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. AbraSilver acquired the property in 2016, which comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions with excellent year-round road access.

Exploration to date has outlined multiple occurrences of silver-gold oxide mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas, and Fantasma, located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. To date, over 150,000 metres have been drilled on the property, which continues to demonstrate the strong growth potential of shallow, oxide-hosted silver and gold resources. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.

Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 2:

Table 2 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of July 21, 2025



Zone Category Tonnes

(000 t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Contained Ag

(000 Oz Ag) Contained Au

(000 Oz Ag) Contained AgEq

(000 Oz Ag)

Tank Leach Oxides Measured 26,545 119 0.71 183 101,564 604 156,487 Indicated 46,584 56 0.63 114 84,430 948 170,592 Measured & 73,129 79 0.66 139 185,994 1,553 327,078 Indicated Inferred 9,693 34 0.57 86 10,616 176 26,647 Heap Leach Oxides Measured 6,673 16 0.14 25 3,486 30 5,342 Indicated 24,102 12 0.17 23 9,163 133 17,506 Measured & 30,774 13



0.16



23



12,649



162



22,848



Indicated Inferred 10,024 9 0.20 21 2,811 64 6,850 Total Oxides Measured 33,218 98 0.59 152 105,050 634 161,829 Indicated 70,686 41 0.48 83 93,593 1,081 188,098 Measured & 103,904 59



0.51



105



198,643



1,715



349,927



Indicated Inferred 19,628 21 0.38 53 13,427 241 33,496

Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 83% process recovery for Ag, and 87% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used were US $1.94/t mining cost, US $22.96/t processing cost, US $3.32/t G&A cost, and average 51-degree open pit slopes. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit and tank leach processing methods. In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 80% process recovery for Ag, and 58% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used and overall operational cost of US $11.31/t. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Mr. Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

Qualified Persons

David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz of silver and 1.6Moz of gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

