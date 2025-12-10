Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) today announced further results from 2025 drilling on the Snip North Deposit at the 100% owned Iskut project. Each hole intersected wide intervals of consistent and continuous gold and copper grade that continue to show a large and robust Porphyry Cu-Au system. Mineralization is now defined over a strike length of 2,100 meters, 600 meters of dip projection and up to 700 meters in width.

Seabridge Gold Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "Snip North continues to evolve as a large porphyry mineral system. Intensity and scale of the deposit give us confidence that a significant maiden resource estimate can be achieved in early 2026. While drilling has recently concluded, we continue to receive new assays and advance our modeling. The limits of mineralization have not yet been defined, remaining open at depth to the northwest and along strike to the north and west. We also believe we have the potential to find a higher-grade intrusive source as indicated by the outstanding results from holes SN-25-25 and SN-25-30". See News Release of September 15, 2025 here.

Gold and copper mineralization is largely confined to a broad and intense zone of potassic alteration hosted by Triassic Stuhini sedimentary and volcanic rocks, characterized by hydrothermal biotite and magnetite, with quartz-sulfide-biotite veins. To the west, this potassic domain is overprinted by intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration with quartz-sulfide-sericite veins. Replacement style mineralization is observed throughout the system, confined to bedded intervals and associated with intense sulfide and magnetite substitution of the rock mass.

Holes SN-25-31, SN-25-32, SN-25-33, SN-25-34, SN-25-35, SN-25-36, SN-25-37, SN-25-39, SN-25-41 and SN-25-42 are all collared on the east and central part of the Snip North deposit. They are designed to infill and characterize potassic alteration and replacement mineralization. The eastern-most drill holes encountered intense potassic alteration with biotite and quartz-sulfide-biotite veins at the surface. In the central part of the deposit drill holes collared in altered sedimentary rocks above the intense potassic alteration. Both hydrothermal and replacement style magnetite are abundant in this part of the deposit and indicative of high temperature and high magmatic fluid flux. Many of these drill holes also intersected significant molybdenum grades, interpreted to have a similar distribution to Seabridge Gold's Mitchell deposit and are a useful vector for further exploration.

Drill holes SN-25-38, SN-25-40, SN-25-43, SN-44 and SN-25-45 are collared on the west side of the deposit. Drill hole SN-25-46 was collared on the west side but drilled across the system into the eastern part of Snip North. These holes are characterized by intense disseminated sericite alteration as quartz-sericite-pyrite associated with quartz-sulfide-sericite veins. This alteration style is superimposed on the potassic alteration and locally preserves the secondary biotite. Overall, the system seems to be plunging to the northwest, which results in the mineralized zone becoming deeper to the west.

Hole ID Hole Depth

From To Interval Au

(gpt) Cu

(%) Ag

(gpt) Mo

(ppm) SN-25-31 726.3

21.0 314.0 293.0 0.46 0.10 1.0 86 including 111.1 184.0 72.9 0.66 0.11 1.5 95 SN-25-32 637.5

38.0 194.0 156.0 0.38 0.13 0.7 241 including 38.0 114.0 76.0 0.51 0.18 1.0 282 SN-25-33 656.4

6.0 502.0 496.0 0.33 0.14 1.3 79 including 6.0 41.0 35.0 0.76 0.35 1.8 95 including 168.5 211.0 42.5 0.50 0.14 1.3 58 SN-25-34 970.8

2.1 541.0 538.9 0.52 0.13 1.8 114 including 172.5 224.0 51.5 0.84 0.14 1.3 171 including 248.2 354.0 105.8 1.15 0.15 4.2 82 SN-25-35 1109.8

25.5 734.0 708.5 0.35 0.10 1.3 62 including 315.0 592.5 277.5 0.48 0.17 1.8 98 and 822.0 908.0 86.0 0.11 0.12 0.7 131 SN-25-36 788.8

8.0 367.3 359.3 0.35 0.14 0.9 213 including 22.0 121.8 99.8 0.57 0.18 0.9 405 including 320.0 358.1 38.1 0.49 0.33 2.4 157 SN-25-37 688.6

1.9 312.0 310.1 0.54 0.10 1.2 73 including 109.4 199.0 89.6 0.95 0.11 1.6 59 SN-25-38 1422.6

531.0 923.5 392.5 0.57 0.05 1.2 19 including 600.0 801.0 201.0 0.89 0.08 1.5 22 and 969.0 1008.0 39.0 0.38 0.02 0.8 2 SN-25-39 834.3

3.3 559.0 555.7 0.44 0.13 1.0 121 including 80.0 166.0 86.0 0.92 0.22 1.2 240 including 451.5 471.2 19.8 1.02 0.39 3.9 207 SN-25-40 1156.7

10.0 473.0 463.0 0.33 0.10 2.3 62 including 97.8 187.0 89.2 0.57 0.18 7.5 19 SN-25-41 1219.7

3.2 553.5 550.3 0.41 0.06 1.2 39 Including 115.5 197.0 81.5 0.43 0.10 1.5 61 Including 308.0 378.5 70.5 0.86 0.07 1.5 45 Including 474.0 553.5 79.5 0.57 0.08 1.24 47 SN-25-42 1187.0

317.0 1036.0 719.0 0.60 0.06 1.5 9 including 381.0 464.5 83.5 0.79 0.10 2.2 19 including 693.0 739.0 46.0 1.00 0.10 1.1 8 including 795.4 830.5 35.1 2.12 0.08 0.7 12 SN-25-43 1120.7

125.0 723.4 598.4 0.49 0.07 2.6 27 including 452.0 697.0 245.0 0.43 0.12 1.7 53 including 587.0 643.0 46.0 0.77 0.30 3.1 35 SN-25-44 1221.3

315.0 452.4 137.4 0.93 0.11 9.5 2 including 386.0 433.0 47.0 1.50 0.24 20.2 2 and 518.0 702.3 184.3 0.83 0.04 3.5 3 and 718.6 851.1 132.5 0.67 0.03 1.8 5 SN-25-45 1363.7

387.8 436.0 48.2 0.57 0.04 1.2 9 and 1027.0 1065.6 38.6 0.81 0.02 0.3 57 SN-25-46 757.5

193.0 743.3 550.3 0.43 0.12 2.9 59 Including 235.0 271.5 36.5 0.78 0.17 15.3 44 including 491.3 532.0 40.7 0.64 0.20 2.7 103

True thickness of these intervals is not fully known; additional drilling results and geological modeling are required to establish each interval's true width. Assays are contracted through ALS Global, an ISO accredited laboratory from their facility in Langly, BC. Sample precision in all Seabridge exploration drilling is afforded by the systematic insertion of blind certified geochemical standards, blanks and duplicate samples consistent with industry benchmarks.

Drill Hole Locations, NAD 83 Zone 9

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Inclination SN-25-31 369587 6286421 94 15 -85 SN-25-32 370024 6286584 118 240 -78 SN-25-33 369910 6286517 100 190 -55 SN-25-34 369594 6286584 139 180 -60 SN-25-35 369358 6286419 180 180 -60 SN-25-36 370024 6286584 118 180 -65 SN-25-37 369784 6286589 151 350 -70 SN-25-38 368667 6286505 162 190 -50 SN-25-39 369784 6286589 151 203 -70 SN-25-40 369358 6286419 180 15 -62 SN-25-41 369221 6286658 230 200 -60 SN-25-42 368667 6286505 162 187 -68 SN-25-43 368869 6286564 179 180 -70 SN-25-44 368440 6286373 102 216 -61 SN-25-45 368394 6286898 128 163 -64 SN-25-46 369039 6286492 212 105 -50

The contents of this release have been prepared by William Threlkeld PGeo, Senior Vice President of the Company and a qualified person under NI43-101. Seabridge holds a 100% interest in a number of North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets in British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", are the KSM project, and the Iskut project. The Company also owns the Courageous Lake project in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the road accessible 3 Aces project in southeastern Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, interpretations, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the Company's confidence that a significant maiden resource estimate for Snip North can be achieved in early 2026; (ii) the Company's belief that it has the potential to find a higher-grade intrusive source for the Snip North deposit; and (iii) mineralized system at Snip North plunging to the northwest.

All forward-looking statements are based on Seabridge's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Seabridge's plans or expectations include the risk that: (i) the geologic formations at the Iskut Project do not conform to the interpretations of data and the geologic models that are the foundations for such forward-looking statements; (ii) changes occur in the underlying facts used to calculate a resource estimate that make declaration of a mineral resource problematic, and other risks outlined in statements made by Seabridge from time to time in the filings made by Seabridge with securities regulators. Seabridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rudi Fronk

Chair and C.E.O.

