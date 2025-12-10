Cracken Vaccinates Enterprises Against AI-Enabled Attacks with First Uncensored Vibe Hacking Tool

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Cracken, THE leader in AI-enabled Adversarial Exposure Validation, a Silicon Valley company built by ex-nation-state hackers and leading AI researchers, today announced the global launch of the world's first Uncensored Vibe Hacking Tool at Black Hat Europe.

As enterprises struggle to keep pace with agentic, AI-enabled attackers, Cracken introduces a new security category: Uncensored Vibe Hacking using offensive, attacker-grade AI under human command to vaccinate organizations and deliver true security resilience, or "immunity," against emerging threats. In practical terms, Uncensored Vibe Hacking hacking means safely harnessing the same class of uncensored, red-grade models adversaries experiment with systems like WormGPT or Zantrox, not guardrails assistants like ChatGPT inside an enterprise-controlled environment. Cracken lets defenders see, in advance, how an attacker's AI would actually probe, chain, and exploit their environment, putting CISOs directly into the attacker's [perspective before real adversaries arrive.

"Defenders have been playing catch-up for twenty years," said Artem Sorokin, Founder & CEO of Cracken. "Attackers now have AI that never sleeps, never gets tired, and never asks for budget. With Cracken, we're giving defenders the same unfair advantage - an uncensored, red-grade AI engine that thinks and behaves like a real attacker, but is fully controlled, fully auditable, and fully on the side of defense. Vibe Hacking is how we stop being victims of the future and start weaponizing defense."

Cracken's platform combines AI Red Security with Automated Exposure Validation (AEV) - an evolution beyond traditional Continuous Exposure Management. Instead of producing endless dashboards and theoretical findings, Cracken deploys agentic AI that acts like a live adversary to validate which exposures are actually exploitable, in which sequence, and with what real-world impact across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

Cracken goes beyond traditional pentesting platforms and red-team tools. Classic AI-assisted pentest pipelines imitate the steps a human tester would take; Cracken runs uncensored, agentic AI that actually thinks like an attacker, continuously discovering and chaining exposures on its own. Posture-management dashboards and CNAPP-style views stop at listing theoretical risks; Cracken proves which attack paths are truly exploitable and which business systems they reach. And while compliance-driven pen tests remain checkbox exercises (point-in-time, narrow in scope, and quickly outdated) Cracken gives security leaders ongoing, machine-speed validation grounded in "Proof Over Promises," turning offensive findings into an operational path to resilience. In a market full of "security vitamins" that claim to improve posture, Cracken is built as a vaccine against real attackers, helping enterprises build measurable immunity to AI-enabled threats.

Born on the frontlines of modern cyberwarfare, Cracken's AI is trained to operate like a human red team - only faster, more persistent, and infinitely scalable, while keeping a human in and on the loop for judgment, ethics, and control.

"Security teams don't need more noise; they need a sparring partner," said Dr. Oleksii Baranovskyi, Chief Cybersecurity Researcher at Cracken. "Cracken is that partner. It thinks like an attacker, moves like an attacker, and chains weaknesses the way a real adversary would, but it's wired for defense. That's the power of Vibe Hacking: it lets organizations finally understand how they actually look and feel to an attacker."

Unlike black-box AI tools, Cracken provides transparent, auditable, and controllable red-grade intelligence. Security teams use it to validate vulnerabilities, uncover hidden attack paths, and run continuous offensive simulations at machine speed, dramatically reducing time-to-understand and time-to-fix for exposure chains that matter.

Cracken's founding team includes offensive operators and researchers from Ukraine, the EU, and the US, alongside alumni from CrowdStrike, Cisco, Recorded Future, Rapid7, HackerOne, Microsoft, Google, Apple, DIU, US/EU/UA Veterans. The company is intentionally built at the intersection of cyberwarfare, AI safety, and enterprise-scale product engineering, positioning it as the category leader in Uncensored Vibe Hacking and AI-enabled Adversarial Exposure Validation.

"Cracken is leveraging an AI-first approach to solving a problem every CISO has felt for years: understanding which exposure \s truly matter before an attacker gets there," said John Vrionis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Unusual Ventures. "Their early customers are already seeing the power of putting controlled, attacker-grade AI on the side of the defense - clarity, validation, and the confidence to fix what actually counts".

The company is already attracting attention from investors and policymakers focused on the intersection of AI, critical infrastructure, and national security. It is currently backed by Unusual Ventures, Form Ventures, Frontline, Strike Capital.

"Governments and critical infrastructure operators are waking up to a hard reality: regulation alone can't tackle AI-enabled threats," said Leo Ringer from Form Ventures, a venture investor and former adviser at the highest levels of the UK government. "You need controlled offensive capabilities that help you understand how a motivated adversary will think and execute. Cracken is rare in combining the credibility, ethical approach, and technical depth to do this safely and at global scale."

Cracken's global reveal is centered at Black Hat Europe, where the company is a Gold Sponsor with a presence designed to signal a new era of offense-led defense. At Booth #111, attendees can see live demos of the Uncensored Vibe Hacking Tool and the AEV engine in action, exploring real attack chains across modern enterprise environments.

The company is also hosting a sponsored session, "Proof Over Promises: Weaponizing Defense for Resilience in the Age of Agentic AI Overload," as well as private briefings in its "Domination Hub" a conference room dedicated to CISO meetings, analyst sessions, and strategic partner discussions on AI and offensive security led by CEO Artem Sorokin.

"The timing is perfect and the need is undeniable," said a founding board member at Cracken. "We've seen multiple generations of security tools promise visibility and control, yet major breaches keep happening. Cracken is different. It's built by people who have lived on the offensive side and know what truly breaks a system- and it gives that knowledge, safely, to defenders. That's a profound shift."

"Cracken is more than a product; it's a statement about how we want AI to be used in security," Sorokin added. "Yes, we're giving defenders a more dangerous, more capable offensive tool than they've ever had. But we're also anchoring it in human command, transparency, and purpose. That's what our customers, partners, and investors are betting on: not just power, but direction."

About Cracken

Cracken is the leader in AI-enabled Adversarial Exposure Validation, built by ex-nation-state hackers and top AI researchers from US, EU, and Ukraine. The company develops the world's first Uncensored Vibe Hacking Tool, an agentic AI system that thinks, behaves, and adapts like a real attacker, while operating under full human command.

Born on the frontlines of modern cyberwarfare, Cracken delivers Automated Exposure Validation (AEV), an evolution beyond traditional Continuous Exposure Management. Its platform uses weaponized offensive reasoning to validate vulnerabilities, uncover exploitable paths, and pressure-test cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments at machine speed.

Unlike black-box AI tools, Cracken provides transparent, auditable, and controllable red-grade intelligence. Security teams use it to achieve true security resilience: faster findings, fewer false positives, and a clear path to immunity against emerging AI-enabled threats.

Cracken's team includes leaders from Google, Apple, CrowdStrike, Cisco, HackerOne, and Nest, bringing deep experience in building and scaling security products for global organizations. Today, Cracken is engaged with enterprise defenders, offensive security teams, government agencies, and AI labs worldwide.

Weaponize Defense. Release The Cracken.

Learn more at www.cracken.ai

