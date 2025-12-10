New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the winners of its December 2025 Best Design Awards.

The awards spotlight the agencies, studios, and creatives redefining how design drives clarity, emotion, and business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

DesignRush's Winners for Best Design Awards for the Month of December

Each month, the Best Design Awards recognize exceptional projects that reflect emerging creative trends and demonstrate how design continues to shape perception, build trust, and elevate brand experiences.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners highlight how thoughtful execution, clear storytelling, and refined aesthetics can transform digital and physical experiences across industries.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in December 2025 are:

Best Website Design : Above Digital UK for creating Behave's modern, human-centered consultancy website that emphasizes clarity, motion, and intuitive navigation.





: Above Digital UK for creating Behave's modern, human-centered consultancy website that emphasizes clarity, motion, and intuitive navigation. Best Logo Design : Longhouse Branding & Marketing for developing Pinwheel Clinic's gentle, emotionally supportive identity built around color, movement, and trust.





: Longhouse Branding & Marketing for developing Pinwheel Clinic's gentle, emotionally supportive identity built around color, movement, and trust. Best Print Design : Dan Highwood for designing Haines Watts' visually grounded handbook that uses form, texture, and restrained color to humanize financial guidance.





: Dan Highwood for designing Haines Watts' visually grounded handbook that uses form, texture, and restrained color to humanize financial guidance. Best App Design : DigiNeat Smart Technologies for designing UnitBank's educational, plain-language banking app focused on transparency, usability, and user confidence.





: DigiNeat Smart Technologies for designing UnitBank's educational, plain-language banking app focused on transparency, usability, and user confidence. Best Packaging Design : Black Book Design Collective Ltd for crafting Dwell Dripper by Wild Story's North Atlantic-inspired packaging using hand-painted seascapes and tactile finishes.





: Black Book Design Collective Ltd for crafting Dwell Dripper by Wild Story's North Atlantic-inspired packaging using hand-painted seascapes and tactile finishes. Best Video Design: Studio Sean Van Echelpoel for producing "Specter," a cinematic riding film that blends natural light, quiet motion, and detailed craftsmanship.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

