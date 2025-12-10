RELEX offers unified, AI-driven pricing and promotions capabilities that help retailers achieve higher margins and sell-through, while improving transparency and collaboration across teams

Today, RELEX Solutions has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment (1). The IDC MarketScape evaluates solution providers on both capabilities and strategy, focusing on subsets of this market sector within retail, including lifecycle price optimization, price intelligence, and price analytics.

According to the report, "RELEX's strategic shift towards building a unified pricing and promotions platform is a critical piece of their ongoing strategy. The aggressive roadmap they present is highly focused on building an integrated pricing and promotions system within a single dashboard and enabling a one-stop shop across base pricing, promotions, and markdowns." (1)

RELEX Price Optimization brings together base pricing, promotions management, and markdown optimization into one unified solution. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, RELEX helps retailers balance competitiveness and profitability by aligning pricing with demand, inventory levels, and business goals in near real time. The platform integrates seamlessly with the RELEX broader retail and supply chain planning platform, enabling retailers to connect pricing decisions with forecasting, replenishment, and assortment strategies.

"RELEX brings together strong automation and data-driven insights that help retailers make smarter, faster pricing and promotions decisions," said Ananda Chakravarty, Research Vice President, Retail Merchandising and Marketing Analytics Strategies, IDC. "Its focus on usability and process improvement makes it easier for retailers to simplify complex workflows and drive better business results."

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Retail Price Optimization Solutions," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO of RELEX Solutions. "We believe this recognition shows the strength of our unified approach to pricing and promotions. By connecting pricing with the rest of the value chain, we help retailers improve sales and profitability, while also making their work more efficient and less complex."

Read the excerpt here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, Systemair and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

