FiRa Consortium is expanding its membership structure with a new Associate tier that opens the door to broader industry involvement. With new revenue-based pricing, organizations of all sizes can now more easily help shape the future of precise, secure wireless experiences. By reducing cost-related barriers and expanding access to FiRa resources, this new tier opens the door for innovators, developers, and emerging players to contribute to the next generation of wireless capabilities.

The updated structure gives companies a more flexible and accessible path to Associate membership:

$7,500 USD for companies with annual revenue below $50 million USD

$30,000 USD for companies with annual revenue above $50 million USD

The refreshed Associate tier maintains all existing benefits, including participation in FiRa Working Groups, access to specifications, engagement in FiRa Plugfests, product certification opportunities, and eligibility to apply as a FiRa Authorized Test Lab. These opportunities allow members to collaborate more closely, validate their technologies, and help shape an interoperable ecosystem.

"As FiRa continues to grow, accessibility is essential," said Benjamin Guilloud, Chair of FiRa's Marketing Working Group. "This new Associate membership level makes it easier for more companies to join, engage, and contribute. We anticipate that it will expand our community, increase participation across Working Groups, and bring in new voices that strengthen FiRa's long-term momentum."

"Opening the door to more companies strengthens the entire ecosystem," said Rias Al-kadi, Vice Chair of the FiRa Board of Directors. "Lowering the financial barrier for entry invites a wider range of innovators to participate, which ultimately accelerates progress across the industry. This step represents FiRa's commitment to supporting an environment where collaboration drives meaningful advancement."

By making membership more accessible, FiRa is supporting a more collaborative environment and helping accelerate innovation across the wireless landscape. Companies interested in joining can learn more or apply for membership today.

About FiRa Consortium

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to transforming the way we interact with our environment by enabling precise location awareness for people and devices using the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. FiRa does this by driving the development of technical specifications and certification, advocating for effective regulations, and by defining a broad set of use cases for UWB. To learn more about UWB and the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

