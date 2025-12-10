Extends Genesys Cloud footprint with full-service cloud regions in Singapore and Mexico, with plans for the EU Sovereign Cloud and Saudi Arabia to expand secure, compliant access worldwide

Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification and compliance with the EU Data Act, reinforcing Genesys leadership in responsible, transparent and trusted AI innovation

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced advancements that expand the global scale of the Genesys Cloud platform and help accelerate responsible agentic innovation. These capabilities empower organizations to build customer trust, improve efficiency and maintain compliance in a dynamic regulatory environment.

With ongoing expansion across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, Genesys Cloud now operates in 21 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions, making it one of the most globally accessible customer experience (CX) platforms in the industry. The company has also achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for responsible AI governance. Today, over 2 million users worldwide rely on Genesys Cloud to power secure, intelligent and empathetic experiences for their customers and employees.

As enterprises advance adoption of AI-driven experiences, many face growing pressure to meet regulatory and ethical standards. According to the latest Frost Sullivan CX Decision-Makers Survey, ensuring customer trust (78%) and increasing security (75%) are the top priorities for global contact centers today, underscoring the critical link between data privacy, transparency and long-term loyalty.i

With its extensive global reach and robust compliance foundation, Genesys Cloud enables organizations, especially those in highly regulated industries, to keep pace with regulatory changes while progressing AI adoption. Built on a unified, native architecture, Genesys Cloud helps customers strengthen their security and compliance posture through consistent controls, visibility and resilience across every region and service, delivering a foundation that scales governance as rapidly as innovation. These capabilities empower organizations to deploy agentic AI capabilities, such as Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents built with AI Guides, with confidence and speed.

"Our continued global expansion of Genesys Cloud demonstrates our commitment to empowering organizations with secure, compliant and locally available innovation," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "By bringing data residency and AI capabilities closer to customers in each region, we're enabling them to innovate with confidence balancing performance, sovereignty and trust. This is how Genesys Cloud is delivering the foundation for the next era of responsible, agentic AI."

Expanding the Global Platform for Agentic Orchestration

By connecting to the AWS Asia-Pacific (Singapore) and Mexico (Central) Regions, the expanded Genesys Cloud footprint helps organizations address local data residency preferences and regulatory requirements while delivering high-performance, low-latency AI-powered experiences.

Additional Genesys Cloud deployments are planned for Europe and the Middle East in 2026, including the upcoming AWS European Sovereign Cloud and AWS Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Regions once services are available. This expansion will reinforce the company's commitment to accessibility, privacy and evolving digital sovereignty requirements worldwide.

"While availability and reach are important in today's global CX marketplace, they alone are not nearly enough. They have to be combined with robust compliance and trust capabilities that meet the demands of a complex web of global security requirements, influenced by the unprecedented impact of AI," said Bernie Arnason, industry director of ICT at Frost Sullivan. "Genesys is meeting this moment with its expanding global footprint and its demonstrated commitment to global security standards."

Strengthening Trust Through Global Standards and Responsible Innovation

Genesys has earned ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). As one of the only dedicated CX providers with this certification, this achievement recognizes the company's leading AI governance and transparency commitments, as well as its well rooted risk management practices in developing and deploying Genesys Cloud AI. In addition to this, the company has also established a framework for compliance with the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, and, as of September 2025, with the Data Act, which outlines data access, portability, sharing and switching controls in force.

Through these advancements, Genesys supports customers in fulfilling their duties in respect to the applicable regulations and helps them to operate confidently with trusted safeguards across markets. Such frameworks also strengthen an already comprehensive portfolio of global standards, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5), Hébergeur de Données de Santé (Health Data Hosting or HDS 2.0), the National Spanish Cybersecurity Standard (ENS), and the Brazilian Data Protection Law (LGPD).

To further enhance transparency, the company launched the new Genesys Cloud Trust Center, a central hub where users can explore information on security safeguards, data privacy practices, compliance standards and service resilience. Verified customers and partners can also request access to the Security, Privacy and Compliance (SPC) Portal, which provides audit reports, AI product cards, and detailed regulatory and privacy documentation.

For more information, visit the Genesys Cloud Trust Center.

i Frost Sullivan, Security The Key to Customer Experience Excellence (PFED), June 2024

