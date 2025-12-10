The new Stockholm hub brings WODE Intelligence's behavioral-AI expertise to accelerate proactive and connected care worldwide

The Health Impact Alliance (HIA) today announced the establishment of Health Impact Alliance Life.Studio Sweden, following the full integration of Stockholm-based WODE Intelligence into the HIA group. The new Life.Studio will serve as HIA's global center for software development, integration, and certification across the organization's connected-health ecosystem.

Founded in Stockholm, WODE Intelligence brings deep expertise in behavioral-data analysis and AI algorithms designed to detect, predict, and prevent common age-related health challenges. Now part of HIA's Life.Studio, this experience strengthens the Alliance's mission to drive predictive, proactive, data-driven, evidence-based healthy aging solutions that helps seniors live longer, more independent lives.

With roots in evidence-based research and years of applied innovation in AI-driven healthy aging, Wode's legacy continues as Life.Studio Sweden-bringing scientific depth and real-world insights into HIA's expanding ecosystem.

As the Software Development and Integration arm of HIA, Life.Studio Sweden will oversee all software and algorithm partnerships, ensuring predictive technologies are designed, tested, and deployed to medical-grade standards. The team will also manage certification of software and services onto HIA's LifeLog Health Bank Platform under the Sliverline Certified Program, validating performance and compliance across HIA's global network.

Life.Studio Sweden builds on Wode's proven record in predictive advanced health-monitoring innovation, including a mature fall-detection library with demonstrated real-world accuracy, behavioral tendency analytics, and the proprietary Constant Feedback Loop (CFL) framework for continuous performance optimization.

"Wode's team in Sweden has repeatedly demonstrated a rare combination of scientific rigor and real-world integration expertise," said Craig Smith, Executive Director of the Health Impact Alliance. "By transforming Wode into Life.Studio Sweden, we're establishing a center of excellence for software, algorithms, and certification that ensures every HIA solution meets the highest global standards of reliability, safety, and predictive intelligence."

"Joining the Health Impact Alliance marks the next evolution of our mission," said Daniella Lojdahl, Co-founder of Wode Intelligence. "Our team has spent years advancing behavioral analytics and predictive AI to support older adults in living longer, healthier, and more independent lives. Becoming Life.Studio Sweden allows us to bring that experience to a global platform dedicated to reimagining Healthy Aging."

Connect America will integrate Life.Studio Sweden's enhanced software and predictive capabilities across its Lifeline Connect platform, which powers Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and connected home-health solutions across North America. Reducing false-positive notifications-one of the greatest challenges in the PERS industry-is a shared priority. By applying Life.Studio's proprietary CFL framework, Connect America, HIA, and Life.Studio are driving new levels of accuracy, reliability, and trust across connected-care systems.

"This is a major step forward for the entire connected-care ecosystem," said Todd Levin, Chief Revenue Officer of Connect America. "Embedding Life.Studio Sweden's algorithms and certification processes into our Lifeline Connect solutions helps ensure seniors can confidently stay in the community longer by identifying health issues earlier and more accurately."

The rebranding of Wode Intelligence to Health Impact Alliance Life.Studio Sweden takes effect immediately, with the Stockholm office serving as the primary hub for software integration, certification, and AI development. Together, the Health Impact Alliance and Life.Studio mark a new chapter in Healthy Aging-transforming care from reactive response to proactive intelligence, empowering seniors to live better, longer, and more independently.

About Health Impact Alliance

The Health Impact Alliance (HIA) unites leading technology companies and healthcare partners to help seniors live independently at home longer. Through clinical-grade health monitoring, family connectivity platforms, and predictive health insights, the HIA creates comprehensive ecosystems that transform aging in place. Its mission: empower one million seniors to thrive at home three or more years longer with caring technology that honors independence while keeping families connected.

About Wode Intelligence

Wode Intelligence is a Stockholm-based developer of AI-powered health-monitoring algorithms specializing in fall detection, activity analysis, and predictive clinical validation for senior care. With deep expertise in machine learning and sensor-data processing, Wode enables safer, more independent living for seniors while improving efficiency across the healthcare continuum.

About Connect America

Connect America is a leading provider of connected health solutions, trusted by hundreds of healthcare organisations for more than 50 years. The Lifeline brand has been America's most trusted emergency response service for five decades.

