Sharebite Goes Global, Bringing Workforce Hunger Solution to the UK

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America by Deloitte, Sharebite expands overseas to build on U.S. successes including a 95% utilization rate among its Fortune 500 clients.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite, the leading meal benefits platform built exclusively for companies, today announced it's bringing its award-winning platform across the Atlantic to help UK companies attract, retain, engage, and fuel talent through food. The expansion builds on Sharebite's rapid growth in the U.S.: revenue has jumped 1,223% in the past four years, and transactions have grown by 39% this year alone as employers, partners, and investors buy into the value of a well-fed workforce.

Hundreds of top U.S. companies - from Fortune 500s to emerging enterprises - use Sharebite every workday to keep teams fed, focused, engaged, and healthy. Sharebite Passport, a first-of-its-kind fintech product that integrates into users' mobile wallets, feeds employees whether they work in-person, remote, or both. Sharebite Stations caters to in-office teams, bundling orders from every employee's restaurant of choice and coordinating on-time delivery with 98% accuracy. Each solution comes equipped with hundreds of proprietary and customizable features designed to make corporate meal programs as easy-to-implement and advantageous as possible: from geofenced meal allowances that incentivize RTO to accounting software integrations that keep expense management simple.

"The global companies that use our platform in the United States see increased productivity, better team collaboration, and more effective, less stressful return-to-office programs - they want to bring that same edge to their operations internationally," said Sharebite Founder and CEO Dilip Rao. "Our clients' bottom-line results show what a well-supported workplace does for company performance. Innovation depends on people, and people can only reach their potential if their basic needs are met."

In the UK, Sharebite already serves companies like MarketCast, CircleCi, and KlientBoost, and many more.

"In the U.S., Sharebite is the premier platform for powering performance through food - for any employee, anywhere," said Adam Landsman, Sharebite's Head of Growth. "When every worker gets a meal they want, provided by their employer, you're going to see improved engagement and performance on a sizable scale. Sharebite's value is universal - our offerings should be global."

About Sharebite

With a mission to get every worker fed, Sharebite is the leading meal benefits platform built exclusively for companies. Powered by proprietary enterprise-grade technology, Sharebite enables hundreds of top companies to feed in-office, remote, and hybrid employees with daily meal stipends. Category-leading companies across industries - from finance and tech to media and professional sports - rely on Sharebite to supercharge productivity, standardize benefits, and enhance team culture. Sharebite doubles down on its mission by donating a meal for every transaction made through its platform via partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest - having donated 16.9 million meals to date.

See what Sharebite can do for your team at sharebite.com .

Media inquiries can be directed to sharebite@hirschleatherwood.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841005/Sharebite_1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharebite-goes-global-bringing-workforce-hunger-solution-to-the-uk-302637387.html