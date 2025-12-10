XYO Token Now Supported on Revolut, Marking Entry of DePIN Sector into Mainstream Fintech

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XYO, the first Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), announced today that its native token, XYO, is now supported on Revolut, one of the world's most widely used fintech platforms. Founded in 2018, XYO is a pioneer in the DePIN sector, marking a notable development for the sector and indicating increased institutional engagement with blockchain-based data and AI infrastructure networks.

Fintech platforms and major exchanges alike are increasingly focusing on onboarding tokens that provide real-world utility with revenue-generating companies behind them. XYO's technology enables automated data validation, location verification, and trusted real-world signals for AI and digital systems. As the earliest and most established DePIN project, XYO becomes one of the few physical-infrastructure networks to be listed on Revolut's global platform, expanding mainstream visibility for the entire category.

Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO, said: "XYO being listed by Revolut is a moment to remember. Revolut is one of the largest financial platforms in the world. Having the XYO token available there gives us exposure to a global audience and signals that what we're building belongs in a mainstream financial environment. It's a big step toward making XYO accessible to everyday users, extending beyond people who already live in the crypto space."

XYO boasts more than 10 million nodes worldwide that verify real-world data for AI, geospatial services, and digital asset applications. The network supplies location signals, proximity data, and real-world context that support model-training pipelines, automated decision-making, and the coordination of systems interacting with physical environments. As AI applications increasingly depend on trusted, verified, real-world data, XYO's infrastructure offers a uniquely scalable solution.

As part of its broader ecosystem, XYO introduced a new layer one blockchain earlier this year. This is the first blockchain designed specifically for processing data, making it possible for the network to scale without sacrificing performance.

The network provides mathematically provable verification of real-world data, ensuring that signals about location, proximity and environmental conditions match the events that actually occurred. This level of integrity enables AI models, autonomous devices, and other automated systems to work with reliable information for decision-making, coordination and navigation, that has been independently validated rather than assumed. By aligning physical events with their digital record, XYO provides the trusted data foundation essential for higher-level AI and robotics applications.

With a reported valuation of approximately 75 billion dollars following its latest secondary share sale, Revolut is considered the most valuable private fintech company in Europe and ahead of Barclays and NatWest in market capitalization. The round included investment from NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm, reflecting its broader commitment to support and deepen collaboration relevant to the UK's AI ecosystem . Against this backdrop, Revolut's decision to list XYO underscores the increasing significance of infrastructure tokens connected to real-world data verification with applications in AI.

Founded in 2018, XYO is the first DePIN and among the largest, with more than 10 million nodes worldwide. XYO collects and validates data, connecting Web3, Web2, and industries such as AI, real-world assets (RWA), and geolocation. Its unique Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies secure data for asset tracking, DePIN applications, gaming, and a variety of other demanding industries. XYO created the COIN App, which introduced millions of users to blockchain by rewarding participation in data validation. The XYO token is listed on most of the world's major exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin, and Bitpanda. In addition to establishing the XYO Foundation, XY Labs Inc. became the first crypto company in the United States to gain SEC approval for a Regulation A offering, opening investment to both accredited and non-accredited investors. In 2022, XY Labs tokenized its shares, which trade as $XYLB on the tZERO ATS, establishing its leadership in the RWA space.

