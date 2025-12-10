Global South Video News Awards Ignite a New Era at BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, made a powerful debut with the inaugural Global South Video News Awards at the BRIDGE Summit, the world's largest debut media conference in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony celebrated video journalists whose work brings the region's stories to the forefront with clarity and impact.

Hosted by media personality Mai Maxwell, widely known as maisvault, the awards drew a diverse audience of major broadcasters, video journalists and industry leaders from across The Global South.

UAE partners of the awards included Emirates News Agency (WAM), TRENDS Research & Advisory, Abu Dhabi University, and University of Sharjah. International media partners also included African Union of Broadcasting, Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, OIC States Broadcasting Union, Union of OIC News Agencies, with leadership of the UAE Association of Journalists also in attendance.

Opening the ceremony, Alex Kobia, African Distribution Lead at Viory, delivered a keynote highlighting the significance of the awards. He said, "Today, the Global South is not emerging - it has arrived. Its stories deserve to be told with accuracy, depth and integrity. Verified visual journalism is essential in an age shaped by rapid change and misinformation, and Viory is proud to support more than 3,000 journalists who bring clarity and on-the-ground truth to audiences around the world."

Shahd Alabdouli, content creator and UAE youth representative, followed with reflections drawn from her humanitarian missions in Al-Arish, Syria and Rafah. She spoke about the role of visual journalism in preserving dignity, amplifying unheard voices and reminding audiences that humanity sits at the centre of every story.

The judging panel featured more than 20 senior professionals from some of the largest international media organisations of the Global South. These included representatives from Clarín (Argentina), Hindustan Times (India), Korean Broadcasting System, TeleSUR (Venezuela) and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, many of whom were present at the ceremony.

Four winners from around the world were honoured for their exceptional contributions to visual storytelling:

Best Camerawork - Maxi Jonas

Maxi Jonas Most Creative Shot - Enrique Ortiz

- Enrique Ortiz Exclusive Lens - Masoud Al Jarousha

- Masoud Al Jarousha Vital Footage Award- Ernest Dela Aglanu

The ceremony closed with Viory reaffirming its dedication to supporting credible reporting, strengthening journalist communities and ensuring that vital stories from the region receive the visibility they deserve.

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory's rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world's leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 180,000 videos, with approximately 65 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 400 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets. www.viory.video

