UNISYNC Corp. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. ("Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:"USYNF") today announced its financial results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, highlighted by a return to profitability, a second consecutive year of gross margin improvement, and a growing base of contracted new business.

For fiscal 2025, Unisync posted $1.5 million in pre-tax income on $84.5 million in revenue, compared with a $6.6 million pre-tax loss the prior year. The Company recorded net income of $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) versus a net loss of $4.5 million ($0.25 per share) in fiscal 2024. Net income included $0.5 million in unrealized foreign exchange losses.

"We are pleased with the progress achieved in fiscal 2025," said Tim Gu, Executive Chairman of Unisync. "We delivered meaningful gross margin improvement, returned the business to profitability, and strengthened our operating foundation. Together with the new business we have secured, these results provide a more stable base from which to continue improving performance."

Highlights

Fiscal Full Year 2025:

Net income before income taxes of $1.5 million, compared to a net loss before income taxes of $6.6 million in the prior year.

Gross margin increased to 20.5% from 13.4% in fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $9.3 million, a 46.2% improvement year over year.

General and administrative expenses reduced by $1.6 million, or 11.4%.

Interest expense declined by $0.4 million due to overall reduced borrowings.

Approximately $10 million in annualized new business awarded during fiscal 2025 across telecommunications, quick-service restaurants, and government customers.

Fiscal Q4 2025

Net loss before income taxes of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss before income taxes of $4.9 million in prior year.

Gross margin increased to 21.4% from 1.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, consistent with prior year.

General and administrative expenses reduced by $0.2 million, or 6%.

Interest expense declined by $0.3 million due to overall reduced borrowings.



Operational and Financial Review

Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, were $84.5 million, compared to $89.8 million in the prior year. Q4 2025 revenues were $16.7 million, compared to $20.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower volumes in airline accounts, reflecting non-recurring launch activity in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the prior year.

Despite the lower revenue base, Unisync delivered an improvement in profitability. Gross margin increased from 13.4% in fiscal 2024 to 20.5% in fiscal 2025 and 1.2% in Q4 2024 to 21.4% in Q4 2025. The increase was driven by a stronger sales mix, lower offshore product costs, improved fill rates, a reduction in inventory write-downs and operational efficiencies resulting from consolidation and restructuring initiatives initiated in fiscal 2023 and completed in fiscal 2024.

New Business and Outlook

During fiscal 2025, Unisync secured approximately $1.7 million in annualized new business. Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company has been awarded an additional over $8 million in annualized new business, including contracts in the telecommunications, quick-service restaurant, and government sectors. In aggregate, Unisync has now secured more than $10 million in annualized new business between fiscal 2025 and the period immediately following year-end.

Management of the Unisync Group Limited ("UGL") segment continues to actively pursue a robust pipeline of material opportunities expected to come to market in both Canada and the U.S. during calendar 2026. With $26.7 million in firm contracts and options as at September 30, 2025, the Peerless Garments segment is well positioned to maintain its current revenue and profitability levels in fiscal 2026.

More detailed information is contained in the Company's Consolidated Financial statements for the Fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and Management Discussion and Analysis dated December 9, 2025, which may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca -

(1)Adjusted EBITDA

The Company prepares its financial statements with IFRS- Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS. Unisync uses non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide shareholders with supplemental measures of its operating performance. Unisync believes that adjusted EBITDA is a widely accepted indicator of an entity's ability to incur and service debt, measure financial performance, and commonly used by the investing community to value businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (loss) is included in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

About Unisync Corp.

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited ("UGL") with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP ("Peerless"), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.