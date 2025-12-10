Anzeige
WKN: 879430 | ISIN: US7194051022 | Ticker-Symbol: PQ2
Tradegate
10.12.25 | 15:31
30,280 Euro
+37,14 % +8,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,45029,93015:35
29,45029,91015:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photronics, Inc.: Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2025.

Commenting on the fourth-quarter performance, Chairman and CEO George Macricostas said, "Photronics delivered very good results in our fiscal fourth quarter achieving record high end revenue with particular strength in the United States. We continue to see positive forecasts from our customers in the U.S. validating our U.S. investment plans, while our Korea capability extension is also anticipated to help diversify our geographic revenue mix and increase our exposure to leading-edge chip designs in the future."

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Revenue was $849.3 million, down 2.0% year-over-year.
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $136.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared with $130.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted share in 2024.
  • Favorable impact associated with the deferred tax valuation allowance reduction of $16.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $120.6 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared with $127.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share in 2024.
  • IC revenue was $615.1 million, down 4% year-over-year.
  • FPD revenue was $234.2 million, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $247.8 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $188.1 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Revenue was $215.8 million, down 3.1% year-over-year and up 2.6% sequentially.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $61.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with $33.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $22.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Favorable impact associated with the deferred tax valuation allowance reduction of $16.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $34.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $37.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • IC revenue was $157.4 million, down 4% year-over-year and up 7% sequentially.
  • FPD revenue was $58.3 million, down 1% from the same quarter last year and down 7% sequentially.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $588.2 million, of which $422.3 million was associated with our Joint Ventures, of which we own 50.01%.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $87.8 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $67.5 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.51 and $0.59 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 10, 2025. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
October 31, August 3, October 31, October 31, October 31,
2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue - 215,770 - 210,394 - 222,628 - 849,294 - 866,946
Cost of goods sold 140,236 139,539 140,326 549,464 551,000
Gross Profit 75,534 70,855 82,302 299,830 315,946
Gross margin % 35.0- 33.7- 37.0- 35.3- 36.4-
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 20,001 18,423 21,008 75,625 77,760
Research and development 3,185 4,271 5,285 15,804 16,576
Total Operating Expenses 23,186 22,694 26,293 91,429 94,336
Other operating expense (241- - (182- (240- (92-
Operating Income 52,107 48,161 55,827 208,161 221,518
Operating Margin 24.1- 22.9- 25.1- 24.5- 25.6-
Other income (loss), net 23,855 (9,428- (1,034- 13,623 25,897
Income Before Income Tax Provision 75,962 38,733 54,793 221,784 247,415
Income tax (benefit) provision (2,659- 9,594 14,568 31,550 63,567
Net Income 78,621 29,139 40,225 190,234 183,848
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,820 6,248 6,356 53,829 53,160
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders- 61,801 - 22,891 - 33,869 - 136,405 - 130,688
Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders:
Basic - 1.07 - 0.40 - 0.55 - 2.29 - 2.12
Diluted - 1.07 - 0.39 - 0.54 - 2.28 - 2.09
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 57,600 57,937 61,863 59,606 61,726
Diluted 57,977 58,068 62,456 59,920 62,391
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
October 31, October 31,
2025
 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 492,256 - 598,485
Short-term investments 95,909 42,184
Accounts receivable 195,921 200,830
Inventories 61,767 56,527
Other current assets 44,199 33,036
Total current assets 890,052 931,062
Property, plant and equipment, net 854,436 745,257
Other assets 60,046 35,740
Total assets - 1,804,534 - 1,712,059
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt- 11 - 17,972
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 165,862 165,839
Total current liabilities 165,873 183,811
Long-term debt 13 25
Other liabilities 41,341 47,464
Equity:
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,173,589 1,120,864
Noncontrolling interests 423,718 359,895
Total equity 1,597,307 1,480,759
Total liabilities and equity - 1,804,534 - 1,712,059
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
October 31, October 31,
2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income - 190,234 - 183,848
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 77,605 82,805
Share-based compensation 13,388 13,890
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (33,429- (19,099-
Net cash provided by operating activities 247,798 261,444
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (188,137- (130,942-
Purchases of short-term investments (129,649- (100,558-
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 76,823 72,836
Government incentives 2,158 2,229
Other (94- (30-
Net cash used in investing activities (238,899- (156,465-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of debt (17,972- (6,621-
Common stock repurchases (97,422- -
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,231 1,916
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (2,094- (3,025-
Net cash used in financing activities (115,257- (7,730-
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 228 2,127
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (106,130- 99,376
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 601,243 501,867
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period- 495,113 - 601,243
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended Year Ended
October 31, August 3, October 31, October 31, October 31,
2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders- 61,801 - 22,891 - 33,869 - 136,405 - 130,688
FX (gain) loss (18,615- 14,258 7,758 8,310 (2,168-
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 4,781 (3,663- (1,936- (2,066- 477
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 3,341 (4,130- (2,637- (5,342- (1,407-
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance (16,751- - - (16,751- -
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders- 34,557 - 29,356 - 37,054 - 120,556 - 127,590
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 57,977 58,068 62,456 59,920 62,391
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders- 1.07 - 0.39 - 0.54 - 2.28 - 2.09
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above (0.47- 0.12 0.05 (0.27- (0.04-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders- 0.60 - 0.51 - 0.59 - 2.01 - 2.05

For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.