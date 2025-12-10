Miata Metals Corp: Miata Doubles Mineralized Footprint at Jons Trend with a 500m Step Out in Hole 039 and Highlights 54 m at 1.04 g/t Au in Hole 043

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the Jons Trend Zone at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek" or the "Project") in Suriname.

Results from holes 25DDH-SEL-037 through 25-DDH-SEL039 and 25DDH-SEL-042 through 25DDH-SEL-046 confirm gold mineralization at Jons Trend across a 750 m by 250 m corridor to a depth of 200 m, remaining open along strike and at depth. Importantly, a 500 m step-out further validates this continuity, more than doubling the known mineralized footprint. Reprocessing of geophysical data indicates the main structures at Sela Creek, which potentially reflect the extent of the gold system, continue to a depth of 1.5 km.

Highlights

500 m step-out (hole 25DDH-SEL-039) confirms strike continuity and expands Jons Trend by over 100%, with 4.9 m of 4.04 g/t gold and 13.6 m at 0.80 g/t gold

Every hole at Jons trend has intersected gold mineralization, with most holes intersecting multiple, subparallel gold-bearing zones

Continuous gold mineralization now apparent over 750 m x 250 m, open along strike and to depth, an increase in size of over 100 percent

Drilling continues to return wide mineralized intervals, including: 54 m at 1.04 g/t gold and 3.4 m at 1.12 g/t gold (hole 25DDH-SEL-043) 53.6 m at 0.84 g/t gold (hole 25DDH-SEL-038) 18.9 m at 1.01 g/t gold and 5.4 m at 2.29 g/t gold (25DDH-SEL-044) 9 m at 0.79 g/t gold and 16.5 m at 0.83 g/t gold and 4.4 m at 3.13 g/t gold (25DDH-SEL-045) 34 m at 1.05 g/t gold and 12 m at 1.15 g/t gold hole (25DDH-SEL-046)

10,061 metres drilled in 2025, completing the annual target, with results from 2,755 metres pending

Figure 1. Oblique view of drilling in Jons Trend with an implicit grade model, showing that mineralization is open in all directions. Readers are cautioned that the model illustrates exploration potential based on limited data only and is not a guarantee that such gold grades are present.

"The drilling at Jons Trend continues to deliver significant mineralization across a large footprint that is entirely open, which supports the potential for a future open-pit resource at Sela Creek," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. "With all drill holes at Jons Trend across a 750 by 250 metre corridor returning mineralized intercepts, Jons Trend is rapidly emerging as the first major zone of mineralization on the project. We are just starting to grasp the extent of this target.

"Equally important, our ongoing work across the Sela Creek property allows us to define the project-scale controls on gold mineralization. We expect to accelerate our discovery-focused program in Q1 2026 with a fully funded two-rig program, which will allow us to work multiple prospects in parallel. Several prospects are drill-ready and primed for discovery. Our objective in 2026 is to demonstrate that Sela Creek is the next major gold district in Suriname."

A Robust and Expanding Gold System

Drilling at Jons Trend continues to deliver wide, consistent intervals of gold mineralization hosted in strongly deformed quartz-pyrite-pyrrhotite veining within a thick turbidite sequence. Turbidite sequences tend to be homogeneous and laterally very continuous. This continuity is apparent in the grade distribution such as in hole 25DDH-SEL-046 (fig 3) as well as the strike length which is currently 750 m and open. Overall, Jons Trend is emerging as a large bulk-tonnage prospect that is potentially amenable to open-pit mining. Implicit grade shell modeling (fig 1 & 2) indicates repeated zones of south-easterly plunging mineralization.

Figure 2. Plan view of drilling at Jons Trend with implicit grade model projected to surface. Readers are cautioned that the model illustrates exploration potential exploration potential based on limited data only and is not a guarantee that such gold grades are present.

Continuity Confirmed by 500 m Step-Out

The results include hole 25DDH-SEL-039, a 500 m step-out that extends the mineralization of Jons Trend over 750 m (FIG 1). Hole 25DDH-SEL-039 yielded 4.9 m at 4.04 g/t gold (fig. 4) and 13.6 m at 0.8 g/t gold in separate intervals. Several holes were drilled in between the main discovery zone and 25DDH-SEL-039 to confirm the continuation of Jons Trend. Jons Trend so far has been drilled to an average depth of 134 m and remains open to depth and along strike.

Magnetic Data Implies Continuity to Depths of over 1 km

An inversion of the magnetic data indicates that the main structures on Sela Creek, including the steeply dipping Central Guyana Shear Zone continue to 1500m depth. The Central Guyana Shear Zone is a dominant project-scale gold control that runs the length of the Sela Creek concession. Given that the structural controls are indicative of the fluid system on Sela Creek the Company believes that gold mineralization may continue to these depths.

Figure 3. 25DDH-SEL-046 from 74 to 90 meters (within 17m of 1.59 g/t gold from 74 m), showing continuous grade distribution.

Figure 4. 25DDH-SEL-039, from 132 - 137 m, proving that the Jons Trend zone extends for 750 m along strike and remains open.

Table 1. Drill results. Intervals are reported as hole length, true width data is noted in Table 2.

Hole ID From To Interval Grade (g/t Au) Cut off Hole length Prospect 25DDH-SEL-037 1.1 8.6 7.5 0.82 0.23 128.80 Jons Pit



And 38.6 49.8 11.2 0.54 0.03 Including 38.6 43.0 4.4 0.84 0.35 And 57.9 68.0 10.1 1.57 0.07 Including 61.0 63.0 2.0 5.53 3.65 And 90.0 93.0 3.0 0.77 0.38 25DDH-SEL-038 28.1 29.6 1.5 1.21 1.21 227.80 Jons Trend



And 87.0 89.0 2.0 1.43 0.09 And 134.0 135.0 1.0 2.46 2.46 And 143.0 144.0 1.0 0.63 0.63 And 167.9 221.5 53.6 0.84 0.03 Including 167.9 174.0 6.1 0.99 0.16 Including 182.0 221.5 39.5 0.94 0.10 Including 182.0 192.0 10.0 1.38 0.35 Including 195.0 200.0 5.0 1.71 0.36 25DDH-SEL-039 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.52 0.52 152.80 Jons Trend



And 48.0 54.0 6.0 0.60 0.35 And 57.0 62.0 5.0 0.86 0.53 And 79.0 80.8 1.8 0.62 0.61 And 92.4 106.0 13.6 0.80 0.25 Including 92.4 98.0 5.6 1.02 0.62 And 114.3 117.0 2.7 0.87 0.32 And 122.0 125.0 3.0 0.50 0.28 And 132.1 137.0 4.9 4.04 0.98 Including 133.0 135.9 2.8 5.62 2.96 25DDH-SEL-042 4.1 8.6 4.5 0.68 0.54 147.05 Jons Trend



And 58.0 63.4 5.4 0.83 0.01 Including 61.0 63.4 2.4 1.12 0.41 And 71.0 74.9 3.9 1.09 0.19 And 113.8 121.0 7.2 1.51 0.39 Including 116.0 119.0 3.0 2.32 1.37

Hole From To Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut off Hole length Prospect 25DDH-SEL-043 10.1 12.3 2.2 0.59 0.59 152.80 Jons Trend



and 28.0 31.4 3.4 0.51 0.24 and 59.0 69.0 10.0 0.47 0.09 and 75.0 129.0 54.0 1.04 0.19 including 76.0 81.0 5.0 1.84 0.75 including 83.0 97.0 14.0 1.32 0.28 including 104.0 111.0 7.1 1.78 0.70 including 126.0 129.0 3.0 1.86 0.77 and 138.6 142.0 3.4 1.12 0.27 and 151.0 152.8 1.8 2.20 0.83 25DDH-SEL-044 45.0 47.0 2.0 0.48 0.21 179.80 Jons Trend



and 61.0 65.0 4.0 0.93 0.62 and 89.9 91.0 1.2 0.55 0.16 and 107.0 125.9 18.9 1.01 0.02 including 112.0 114.6 2.6 2.08 1.33 including 121.0 125.9 4.8 1.94 0.36 and 131.5 133.8 2.4 0.47 0.36 and 147.0 148.0 1.0 0.76 0.76 and 151.0 155.2 4.2 0.58 0.31 and 158.0 159.0 1.0 1.07 1.07 and 162.1 167.5 5.4 2.29 0.08 including 163.9 165.7 1.8 4.22 4.15 25DDH-SEL-045 25.1 28.1 3.0 0.41 0.21 188.80 Jons Trend



and 56.0 57.0 1.0 1.45 1.45 and 63.3 64.0 0.8 0.56 0.56 and 69.9 71.0 1.2 2.93 2.93 and 75.0 84.0 9.0 0.79 0.48 including 75.0 77.8 2.8 1.28 0.88 and 90.5 107.0 16.5 0.83 0.08 including 90.5 96.5 6.0 1.50 0.08 including 95.7 96.5 0.8 4.54 4.54 including 104.0 105.0 1.0 1.89 1.89 and 108.6 111.0 2.4 0.47 0.32 and 114.5 116.0 1.5 1.65 0.45 and 128.5 132.9 4.4 3.13 0.53 including 129.0 131.0 2.0 5.57 4.40 and 141.4 143.0 1.6 0.78 0.23 and 146.7 149.0 2.3 2.64 0.66

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut off Hole length Prospect 25DDH-SEL-046 20.6 23.6 3.0 0.58 0.31 209.80 Jons Trend



and 50.5 61.0 10.5 0.45 0.16 including 50.5 55.0 4.5 0.60 0.18 including 58.0 61.0 3.0 0.44 0.34 and 66.0 68.0 2.0 0.48 0.44 and 73.0 107.0 34.0 1.05 0.13 including 74.0 91.0 17.0 1.59 0.90 and 120.0 132.0 12.0 1.15 0.13 including 130.1 131.0 0.9 4.37 4.37 and 137.0 138.4 1.3 2.36 2.36 and 144.0 145.0 1.0 3.79 3.79 and 154.0 156.0 2.0 0.94 0.54 and 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.62 0.62 and 177.2 178.0 0.8 0.62 0.62

Table 2. Collar information. True width of intervals in table 1 is calculated as true width % x interval. For example 34.0 m in hole 25DDH-SEL-046 has a true width of 87% x 34 = 29.58 m.

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) Estimated True width 25DDH-SEL-037 754,675 418,259 107 348 -48 128.8 77 - 25DDH-SEL-038 754,793 418,125 105 355 -55 227.8 99 - 25DDH-SEL-039 755,178 417,872 109 5 -44 152.8 87 - 25DDH-SEL-042 754,679 418,160 114 10 -62 147.05 91 - 25DDH-SEL-043 754,774 418,254 106 5 -65 152.8 100 - 25DDH-SEL-044 754,729 418,135 110 0 -52 179.8 87 - 25DDH-SEL-045 754,801 418,319 134 0 -78 188.8 71 - 25DDH-SEL-046 754,826 418,301 129 351 -75 209.8 87 -

All drill results, including collar locations, are available on the Company website through this link. True widths are within 90% of disclosed width unless otherwise noted.

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 778 488 9754

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bed28fd2-0959-42e4-be0d-bce4500b922a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10f2bc7c-09bc-4470-8a0a-08e14fcf16e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87bb9673-061e-4cc9-91fe-2c0060d6154a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71cd0bcf-5110-4860-930d-c1c5bbe8e5b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb19f051-4b8c-499e-9482-40237156e359