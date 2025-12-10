Genuine customers benefit from 26% faster claim settlements as partnership delivers millions in fraud savings

Clearspeed,the global leader in voice-based risk assessment, today announced a partnership with Acorn Group, one of the UK's leading non-standard providers of car, van, taxi and household insurance. The collaboration integrates Clearspeed's proprietary voice technology into Acorn's processes to give policyholders a path to fast-track their cases, allowing legitimate claimants to receive payments faster, prioritizing them over fraudsters.

Acorn has implemented Clearspeed's solution across motor and household claims, including theft, fire, accidental damage, and other perils. The technology has delivered measurable results for customers: a significant reduction in settlement time, giving genuine claimants a path to expedited payment. Beyond customer benefits, the partnership has also yielded significant operational gains.

Building trust with customers through smarter, faster settlements

The Clearspeed solution seamlessly works within Acorn's claims journey. When policyholders report a case, they respond to a short series of automated yes or no questions. Clearspeed's proprietary voice technology analyses and scores the responses to identify the presence of vocal characteristics associated with fraud risk, allowing Acorn to effectively triage claims at scale. Where risk is low, individuals can be expedited through the process, freeing up Acorn resources to focus on the claims alerted as high risk.

James Fowle, Head of Group Fraud and Claims Strategy at Acorn Group said: "Rather than simply implementing new tools and technologies, we've redesigned our entire fraud ecosystem. This transformation, enabled by the integration of solutions like Clearspeed, is enhancing the protection of customers and delivering measurable results, including better claims outcomes, lower costs, and contributing to higher standards across the market."

"Trust has become central to the conversation among insurers today-customers need to be assured that their insurer will act quickly when it matters most," said Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed. "Innovation is the 'how' behind strengthening that trust by serving genuine customers without friction. Clearspeed serves the majority of the top 10 insurers in the UK, and partnerships like this demonstrate why leading insurers are choosing us to build customer confidence while protecting their business."

The Acorn Group plans to further expand its work with Clearspeed, introducing new projects across additional perils and insurance lines to ensure more claimants benefit from streamlined settlements.

About Acorn Group

Acorn Group, via its brands Acorn Insurance, Carrot, Motorcade, Flag, Rapid, Briefly, Street Cover and Granite Underwriting with its network of 200 brokers, is one of the largest providers of non-standard insurance in the UK, with 500,000 live policy holders. The group has over 1,700 staff in Formby, Liverpool and London.

For more details about Acorn Group and its brands, visit www.theacorngroup.com

About Clearspeed

Founded in 2016, Clearspeed is the global leader in voice-based risk assessment. Its proprietary voice analytics technology identifies potential risk in speech using vocal characteristics universal to all humans-enabling faster, more confident decisions in high-stakes environments. Commercially, it helps insurers, financial institutions, and other enterprises assess risks like fraud and insider threats, unlock operational savings, and elevate the customer experience.

Headquartered in San Diego, Clearspeed is used in 37 countries and supports over 60 languages. The company has earned more than 30 industry awards, including CNBC's World's Top InsurTech Companies. Learn more at www.clearspeed.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210175631/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shoba Lemoine

media@clearspeed.com