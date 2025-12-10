NextPlat Corp.: NextPlat Expects Significant Sequential Quarterly Growth in 340B Revenue in the Fourth Quarter of 2025 as it Further Expands its Business Development Efforts

New Business Initiatives Implemented in the Second Half of 2025 Contributing to Nearly 75% Sequential Quarterly Revenue Growth in 340B Contract Revenue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced continued progress in its business development efforts as it executes against its growth and organizational refocusing initiatives.

The Company's strategic business development and growth plans are focused on driving additional contracted healthcare revenue and expanding the Company's communications services customer base and product portfolio. In support of these efforts, Rodney Barreto, NextPlat's Chairman, has agreed to an expanded role in business development activities, efforts which have already resulted in two revenue-generating healthcare contracts secured earlier this year. NextPlat is also actively exploring potentially accretive joint venture and potential acquisitions/merger opportunities as it seeks to expand its pharmacy services business locally in Florida as well as nationally.

In NextPlat's healthcare segment, based upon preliminary review of results from October 2025 through early December 2025, collective business development and customer engagement activities are expected to produce over 12,000 additional 340B and contracted prescriptions, driving sequential growth in quarterly volumes when compared to the third quarter of 2025.

"As an investor and Chairman of NextPlat, I am pleased with the progress being made by our expanded leadership team to refocus and grow the business. As a result of these efforts, the Company is now at an exciting inflection point as traction builds with new and existing customers. I look forward to increasing my involvement and support for NextPlat as we continue to pursue multiple opportunities that can deliver attractive, long-term growth and drive shareholder value," said Rodney Barreto.

Mr. Barreto has served as Director of NextPlat since January 2022 and is currently one of the Company's largest shareholders. His business career spans over 35 years including his role at the Barreto Group and as a partner of Capital City Consulting, a corporate and public affairs consulting firm recognized by policy makers as one of the top in its industry in Florida. He is the Chair of the FIFA Miami World Cup Host Committee 2026 and chaired the Super Bowl Host Committees in 2007, 2010 and 2020, helping to raise more than $100 million dollars for the success of Miami Super Bowls. Currently, Mr. Barreto is the Vice Chairman of the Florida Council of 100, and a member of multiple philanthropic Boards.

"As we communicated in our recent third quarter earnings report, our efforts to streamline our operations and deliver greatly-improved support to our customers is now contributing to positive sequential revenue improvement. As momentum in our business continues to grow, we believe we will be able to demonstrate tangible financial progress in the months ahead and look forward to the additional support and valuable connections that Rodney can bring to NextPlat," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to secure additional healthcare contracts, increase total prescriptions filled, expand its customer and product portfolio and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

