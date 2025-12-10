SMX: SMX Presenting Technology for BFR Sorting Solution for North American Flame Retardant Alliance & American Chemistry Council

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), a global pioneer in molecular marking, identification, and digital product passports for a circular economy, today announced that it has been formally invited to participate as a featured speaker in an upcoming industry webinar hosted by the North American Flame Retardant Alliance (NAFRA) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

The webinar, titled "Advancing Circularity: Tracer Technologies for Flame Retardant Identification in Plastics", will bring together leading technical experts, manufacturers, recyclers, policymakers, and value-chain stakeholders to examine next-generation technologies that can enhance safety, compliance, and circularity for flame-retardant plastics.

The SMX technical team will introduce how SMX's patented molecular-marker platform, combined with SMX's digital passport and ecosystem technologies, can enable a new industry capability for identifying, certifying, and tracing BFR-containing plastics through their full life cycle.

Showcasing SMX's Breakthrough in BFR Identification & Material Intelligence

During the session, SMX will outline how its technology - already demonstrated in a series of technical demonstrations with NAFRA and with A*STAR in Singapore - can transform how the industry verifies and manages flame-retardant plastics across production, sorting, recycling, and reuse.

SMX's presentation will describe how its platform enables:

Accurate, material-level identification of plastics containing brominated flame retardants (BFR)

Marking and certification of plastics that can create confidence for recycling, safety, and compliance

A digital product passport ecosystem designed to securely document composition, circularity, and material movement

A scalable approach for responsible BFR management across manufacturers, recyclers, and brands

SMX believes that these capabilities directly support industry goals to improve recycling outcomes, enhance compliance with safety frameworks, and build trusted supply-chain systems for complex materials.

Advancing Circularity: How SMX Technology Answers Sector Trends, Regulatory Pressures & Industry Demand

As part of the broader discussion on "Advancing Circularity: Tracer Technologies for Flame Retardant Identification in Plastics," SMX will demonstrate how its molecular marking and digital passport platform is uniquely positioned to address the evolving dynamics shaping the future of plastics end-of-life management.

The session is expected to explore macro trends in sustainability, including:

Rising regulatory pressures both nationally and internationally requiring verified identification of flame-retardant additives and certified end-of-life pathways

Automotive-sector demand for traceable, compliant recycled materials that meet stringent safety and performance standards

Recyclers' growing need for accurate, real-time identification technologies to increase yield, reduce contamination, and create commercially viable recycled streams

Corporate commitments to recycled content , driven by ESG targets, supply-chain resilience, and brand reputation

Shifting consumer expectations , with the public increasingly demanding transparency, environmental responsibility, and verifiable data

Initiatives from industry bodies and coalitions, which are pushing toward harmonized certification systems and standardized material passports

SMX will illustrate how its platform provides the missing link needed to progress from aspiration to implementation.

By embedding an invisible molecular tracer into materials and pairing it with a blockchain-backed digital passport, SMX offers:

Certainty of composition - confirming whether plastics contain specific flame retardants

End-to-end traceability - enabling recyclers, OEMs, and brands to verify material origins, additives, and recycling pathways

A pathway for certified circularity - ensuring plastics are not just sorted, but can be recertified and reintroduced into high-value applications

A harmonized documentation system aligned with emerging global frameworks such as DPPs, EPR schemes, and national recycling mandates

SMX believes that these combined capabilities directly support what lies ahead on the road to a more circular plastics economy:

A future where every plastic item carries a verifiable identity, every material flow is documented, and circularity can be measured, trusted, and commercialized.

A Platform to Accelerate U.S. Progress in Plastic Circularity

SMX's invitation to the NAFRA / ACC webinar underscores the company's growing role as a global technology partner for governments, regulators, and industry associations working to improve sustainability and traceability standards.

"The opportunity to present at the NAFRA webinar we believe reflects the industry's increasing recognition that material-level intelligence is essential for safe and sustainable plastics management," said Oliver Buckle-Wright, Vice President Client Success, SMX. "We look forward to sharing how molecular marking and digital passports can help the sector unlock a new generation of recycling, documentation, and circularity solutions."

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About the North American Flame Retardant Alliance (NAFRA)

The North American Flame Retardant Alliance represents the world's leading producers of flame retardants, which are on the cutting edge of fire-safety chemistry and technology, and are dedicated to improving fire safety performance in a wide-range of products. The industry is also committed to strong chemical safety regulation, to protect users and those who may be exposed to our products, while also protecting that same population from the dangers of fire by promoting fire safety. For more information, please visit: https://www.flameretardantfacts.com/.

About the American Chemistry Council (ACC)

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably - for generations to come. Learn more at: https://www.americanchemistry.com/.

