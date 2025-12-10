Sannabis S.A.S.: Sannabis, Inc. Director Meets with Colombia's Minister of Labor to Expand "Weaving Dreams of Freedom" Hemp Program for Inmates

Sannabis plans to apply for Second Chance Opportunity Certification for these hand-crafted unique products.

CALI, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS), a U.S. Company (the "Company") planning to acquire Sannabis S.A.S ("Sannabis") in Colombia, is pleased to announce that Company Director, Juan P. Guzman, met with Colombia's Minister of Labor to expand the groundbreaking Weaving Dreams of Freedom program - an innovative hemp-based economic opportunity for incarcerated individuals throughout Colombia.

The Ministry of Labor offers a Second Chance Opportunity Certification to company's working with inmates participating in a structured program. This certification recognizes businesses generating meaningful rehabilitation opportunities and dignified wages for incarcerated populations. The Minister suggested to Mr. Guzman that Sannabis apply for this certification.

A Scalable, Self-Sustaining Hemp-to-Craft Economy

The Weaving Dreams of Freedom program enables inmates to earn income by weaving hemp yarn into finished goods. The production model is uniquely efficient:

Each inmate can weave 6 kg of hemp yarn per month

Each piece averages 100 grams, total 60 pieces per month per inmate

One hectare of hemp produces approximately 300 kg of yarn, for 3000 finished goods

One hectare (2.47 acres) can support the full monthly income-generating activity of 50 inmates

This structure creates a triple-impact economic engine:

Income for inmates during and after incarceration Income for Colombian farmers cultivating industrial hemp Income for local processors converting hemp fiber into yarn

With over 120,000 inmates in more than 120 correctional facilities across Colombia, the scalability of this system presents a transformative national opportunity.

Sannabis Proposes Integrated Financing and Supply Structure

During the meeting, Sannabis proposed a comprehensive model to the Ministry of Labor that includes:

Financing for hemp farmers and processors

Use of Sannabis' existing cultivation and processing licenses to support production

An exclusive purchase agreement whereby the resulting hemp yarn is sold directly to Sannabis

Guaranteed distribution of yarn to participating inmates nationwide

This vertically integrated structure ensures continuity of supply, long-term sustainability, and fair-market income streams for all participants.

Tax-Exempt Social Impact Sales

Under Colombian law, sales of Second Chance Opportunity products receive tax-exempt status, enabling Sannabis to scale the program more rapidly and direct more revenue toward inmate wages and rural development.

"Our goal is to build one of Colombia's most meaningful social-impact industries," said Juan P. Guzman, Director of Sannabis, Inc. "This program doesn't just create products-it creates dignity, rehabilitation, and an economic lifeline for thousands of families. We are grateful for the Ministry's support and look forward to bringing this initiative to every corner of the country."

Sannabis plans to work with NGO's and private companies around the World to distribute hand-crafted hemp products that promote an alternative sustainable crop for Colombian farmers, and a new job for inmates during and after incarceration. This program will expand to non-incarcerated locals in need of income, especially head of household mothers and grandmothers.

Useful links...

To see a YouTube video of Weaving Dreams of Freedom program, click here

Click here for the Company's X page to see pictures of Sannabis meeting with the Minister of Labor.

To see Sannabis products on ProColombia's B2B Marketplace, click here.

For more information, visit Sannabis.co or follow Sannabis on social media for updates on the acquisition, product launches, and international initiatives.

About Sannabis, Inc. (OTC: USPS)

Sannabis, Inc. (OTC: USPS), formerly Ultimate Sports, Inc., is a U.S.-based company focused on the legal cannabis and hemp industry in Colombia. The company is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia, a fully licensed, vertically integrated cannabis producer and innovator with a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sannabis, Inc. has amended their articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State and changed their name from Ultimate Sports, Inc. A name change action has been initiated with FINRA which is still open. Until approved, they will trade as Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS), they plan to keep the USPS stock symbol.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Sannabis, Inc.

Email: jpguzman@Sannabis.us

Website: www.Sannabis.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and industry of Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S., as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion of the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S.; the timing and impact of regulatory approvals in Colombia and other jurisdictions; the commercial success of Sannabis products and SannaCoin; the ability to secure financing; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sannabis S.A.S.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sannabis-inc.-otc-usps-director-meets-with-colombias-minister-of-labor-1116272