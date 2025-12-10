GreenMoney Journal: The Power of the Purse: Investing Her Money Where It Matters Most

by Betsy Biemann, CEO of Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / The term "impact investment" has only been around since 2007. Along the way it's been called socially responsible investing, ESG and any number of other terms. However, the practice of putting your money where it will generate a financial return as well as a positive social, community or environmental impact - or at least not support detrimental enterprises - has been with us for generations.

Women control increasing amounts of wealth in the U.S., and with it, are gaining the power to change what money makes possible. Yet while multiple studies have shown that on average, women investors outperform their male peers in investment gains, they invest significantly less. And according to a 2022 report from BNY Mellon, if women started investing at the same rate as men, there could be more than $3.22 trillion of additional capital to invest globally.

The impact of those investments would be outsized, as once engaged, female investors are more frequently committed to investing in companies that are profitable while also advancing social welfare, shared prosperity, or environmental sustainability. Of that $3.22 trillion, an estimated $1.87 trillion (or 58%) would flow into investments that would help build a better future.

As CEO of CEI, I see daily how critical small business owners are for fueling economic mobility and contributing to the health of communities. In Maine, as is the case in most other rural places, small businesses drive the economy and employ the majority of workers. They typically purchase more products and services from neighboring companies, therefore circulating more cash locally.

Read Betsy's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/the-power-of-the-purse-investing-her-money-where-it-matters-most

======

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-power-of-the-purse-investing-her-money-where-it-matters-most-1116274