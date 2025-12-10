Iconic Women, Global Impact: How Mary Kay Became a Worldwide Force for Women's Entrepreneurship

Mary Kay VP of Public Affairs, Anne Crews, reflects on a 40-year career championing female entrepreneurs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / "Our Public Affairs team, working with colleagues throughout Mary Kay Inc., addresses a wide and dynamic range of issues, reflecting the complexity of supporting a global business. At the local level, we engage with municipal and state policies that impact our independent sales force, such as regulations around operating a home-based business or licensing requirements. At the national and international levels, our work spans trade policy, ingredient regulations, and, more recently, tariff considerations. Mary Kay has a presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, and our team is constantly advocating for policies that enable our independent consultants to thrive, while also supporting the company's commitment to ethical, high-quality products," says Anne Crews, Mary Kay's Vice-President of Public Affairs. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

Every now and then, you meet someone whose career story feels like a front-row seat to history - and that's exactly what it's like talking with Anne Crews, Vice-President of Public Affairs at Mary Kay. Anne sat down for a Q&A to share her unique perspective and active role in the evolution of Mary Kay.

Drawn to the ideals of enriching women's lives, Anne joined Mary Kay in 1983, after time spent in the Texas Governor's office and broadcast television newsroom. The Texas-born company was on the cusp of becoming a global force for women everywhere - and she was ready to leave her mark shaping and defending the possibilities for female entrepreneurs through her role in Public Affairs.

Anne reflects below on her fulfilling career at Mary Kay, witnessing its growth over the years - expanding into over 40 markets around the world - learning from founder Mary Kay Ash herself firsthand, and how her time serving on the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors has helped her personally continue the legacy and vision for women in the U.S. and around the world.

What follows is a thoughtful conversation about that journey - from the early days of direct sales parties to the international scope of the business today. It's a look behind the scenes of a company that has never stopped championing women - told by someone who has been right there through it all.

Q: You witnessed firsthand as Mary Kay grew into the global company it is today. What has that experience been like?

Anne: It has truly been a fulfilling and meaningful career. I've had the privilege of working for a company that has empowered countless women around the world. Mary Kay Ash founded the company in 1963 with a clear purpose: to create entrepreneurial opportunities for women through a direct-selling model that encouraged independence, flexibility, and personal growth.

Today, that vision lives on through our independent beauty consultants, who host both in-person and virtual gatherings, offer personalized skin care consultations, and help their customers embrace self-care. Behind the scenes, Mary Kay operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in North Texas and China, all staffed by dedicated Mary Kay employees. It's been remarkable to see the company evolve while staying true to its mission of enriching women's lives.

Q: What is the significance behind the iconic Mary Kay pink Cadillacs?

Anne: The pink Cadillac is one of the most recognizable symbols of Mary Kay's culture, and its story goes back to the company's earliest days. Mary Kay Ash had a signature style and an eye for branding long before personal branding was a thing. After purchasing a Cadillac for herself, she worked with a local dealer to have it custom painted in a soft, elegant shade of pink - a color that reflected the optimism, femininity, and confidence she wanted her company to embody.

What started as a personal touch quickly became a powerful symbol. As the company grew, the pink Cadillac evolved into one of the highest honors an independent sales force member could achieve. Earning the privilege to drive a pink Mary Kay car represents exceptional leadership, dedication, and business success. Today, seeing one on the road still turns heads - and serves as a rolling celebration of the hard work and enterprising spirit of the women and men who earn it. Mary Kay Ash called it "a trophy on wheels."

Q: What was your experience knowing and working with Mary Kay Ash herself?

Anne:Mary Kay Ash was truly an iconic woman, a visionary! She was committed to enriching women's lives. That was her passion and the WHY behind her namesake company - to offer opportunities to women that they would otherwise not have had, and that allowed them to work independently, setting their own schedules. She was a true Texan: down-to-earth, with a great sense of humor. She had grit and worked tirelessly for her vision of making this world a better place. She lived and led by the Golden Rule. She was the primogenitor of influencer marketing and strongly believed in offering women around the world the gift of entrepreneurship and small business!

Q: What does your work in Public Affairs entail?

Anne: Our Public Affairs team, working with colleagues throughout the Company, addresses a wide and dynamic range of issues, reflecting the complexity of supporting a global business. At the local level, we engage with municipal and state policies that impact our independent sales force, such as regulations around operating a home-based business or licensing requirements. Ensuring that our consultants can run their businesses smoothly and compliantly is a top priority.

At the national and international levels, our work spans trade policy, ingredient regulations, and, more recently, tariff considerations. Mary Kay has a presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, and our team is constantly advocating for policies that enable our independent consultants to thrive, while also supporting the company's commitment to ethical, high-quality products. It is a fast-moving environment, but it is also incredibly rewarding to help create the conditions for our sales force to succeed everywhere they do business.

Q: Tell us about your work with the Mary Kay Ash Foundation and its impact.

Anne: The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with a clear and powerful mission: to support women by funding research into cancers that affect them and by working to end domestic violence. Over the years, the Foundation has become an unwavering champion for survivors of domestic violence, providing critical resources to shelters and advocacy programs across the country. Just this year alone, the Foundation awarded more than $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants, continuing its long-standing commitment to rebuilding lives after abuse. Since its founding, the Foundation has contributed over $58 million to support these efforts.

Equally important is the Foundation's work in cancer research and support. This year, it awarded over $1.5 million to nonprofits, research institutes, and programs focused on women's cancers, bringing the total support since 1996 to more than $40 million. Serving on the Board has given me the privilege of seeing firsthand the tangible impact these initiatives have on women's lives - from providing safety and hope to advancing critical research that saves lives. The Foundation embodies Mary Kay Ash's vision of empowering women and making a meaningful difference in the world. We are excited to celebrate the Foundation's 30th anniversary next year!

Q: What do you do when you are not hard at work?

Anne: I like spending time with my family including our two dogs. I enjoy working out, riding my bicycle, swimming, doing yoga, and staying active.

****

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iconic-women-global-impact-how-mary-kay-became-a-worldwide-force-1116275