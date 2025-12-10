New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Kingswood U.S., a wealth management and financial services firm with approximately $18 billion in assets under management and over 300 registered individuals, today announced a significant expansion of its full-service investment banking and capital markets capabilities. This expansion is driven by acquiring an equity stake in ArcStone Securities, LLC ("ArcStone") subject to final closing conditions, whereby Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer will open a branch dedicated to the ArcStone relationship.

With offices in New York and Miami, ArcStone is positioned to enhance corporate investment banking services for both public and private corporations. The transaction builds upon a successful two-year strategic collaboration between the firms, which has included establishing our flagship high-impact growth conference for two sequential years in Toronto.

This transaction aims to distinguish ArcStone within the investment banking landscape by offering a broad equity distribution capability and cement our partnership. ArcStone's coverage includes global family offices and institutional and high net worth investors with a history of participation in public offerings, as well as public and private growth companies, providing curated and quality deal flow to investors.

"We are committed to growing the investment banking franchise, and deepening our partnership will propel that forward," said Michael Nessim, CEO of Kingswood U.S. "Our firms share a culture that values hard work, results, steadfast advice, and a client-first mindset."

ArcStone's team of senior managing directors will be led by veteran industry leaders, including Michael Astone with Ed Tsuker at the helm of the Kingswood / ArcStone branch, to drive coverage for corporate clients. Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone Securities, LLC, is a licensed CPA and former Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, brings 18 years of experience at large bank-owned investment banks and a track record of spearheading billions in equity financings.

"We have a relentless focus on results," said Michael Astone. "The institutional desk and family office reach puts us in a weight class of our own. Few mid-market firms will have the reach our platform delivers. Viewing the competitive landscape, many investment banks operate in a US institutional-only capacity. With Kingswood having such a large retail wealth distribution force, we view the equity capital markets through a much broader lens."

The firm intends to build out talent across core verticals, focusing on sectors such as biotechnology, aviation and defense, natural resources, cybersecurity, fintech, AI/ML, and other growth industries.

Comprehensive Service Offering At The ArcStone Franchise

The franchise is designed to originate mandates, structure financings, and position clients with a diverse mix of institutional investors, family offices, and retail wealth distribution through the Kingswood U.S. national advisor base combining the strengths of both platforms. Investment Banking services will include:

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)

Follow-on equity financing

PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) Offerings

At-the-market (ATM) financings

Registered directs

Up-listings and cross-listings

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

To further support corporate clients with a differentiated investment banking service offering, ArcStone plans to host multiple high impact conferences across the United States building on the success of its flagship Toronto conference. Steve Kann, Andre Peschong and Jack Bensimon of ArcStone Securities, LLC will serve as Senior Managing Directors in the branch and the team expects to grow the franchise by adding senior talent who share the same entrepreneurial, results driven and high performing culture as ArcStone does.

"Our firms share a passion for getting deals done. Breadth and depth in the equity capital markets franchise is key to that. This franchise and partnership achieves that. It was a natural next step. Retail, Institutional, Family Office and North / South," says Michael Astone.

About Arcstone Securities, LLC

ArcStone Securities, LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a wealth management and financial services firm based in the United States.

About Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investment banking services are offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

