Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Verano.AI, a leading provider of agentic AI for regulatory compliance automation, has been selected to the 2026 RegTech100 (https://fintech.global/regtech100/), the annual ranking of the world's most innovative companies transforming risk, compliance, and regulatory operations.

Compiled by RegTech Analyst and evaluated by an international panel of industry experts, the RegTech100 recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional technological innovation, commercial momentum, and the ability to materially reshape the compliance landscape. More than 1,400 companies were considered for this year's list.





Mariyan Dimitrov, Director of Research at RegTech Analyst, commented: "As regulatory demands intensify and AI becomes more deeply embedded in compliance workflows, choosing the right RegTech partner is becoming a decisive factor in an organization's ability to remain compliant and competitive. This year's RegTech100 highlights the standout players in areas such as communications monitoring, onboarding, risk and controls, and financial crime prevention. These firms are pushing innovation forward - integrating advanced AI capabilities to help institutions anticipate regulatory changes, enhance customer journeys and drive operational efficiency."

Verano.AI was selected for its proprietary AI technology that automates over 90% of the end-to-end compliance workflow, including regulatory horizon scanning, obligations mapping, policy and control linkage, gap analysis, audit readiness, and real-time risk reporting. The platform's advanced LLM-driven value layer and PDF parsing engine deliver ±5% accuracy and reduce manual efforts that typically require months or weeks down to hours or minutes.

"Our inclusion in the RegTech100 is a powerful validation of the impact our technology is already having across highly regulated sectors," said Clay Swerdelian, CEO of Verano.AI. "AI agents are redefining how organizations manage compliance, and this recognition reflects both our innovation and the trust placed in us by our partners and customers."

Verano continues to scale rapidly through major partnerships - including Deloitte, ServiceNow and its forthcoming AWS Marketplace listing. Early customers across Canada and the U.S. report 90%+ efficiency gains, improved audit outcomes, and reliable real-time visibility into risks.

For more information, visit verano.ai

SOURCE: Verano.AI