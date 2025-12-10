Sant' Andrea University Hospital to Integrate GE HealthCare and Tribun Health's Enterprise Imaging and Digital Pathology Solutions to Help Improve Patient Care

GE HealthCare and Tribun Health collaboration helps foster enterprise imaging and pathology for oncology

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced today that Sant' Andrea University Hospital, a center of excellence affiliated with Sapienza University of Rome, has chosen the combined strength of GE HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging platform and Tribun Health's CaloPix digital pathology solution to unify radiology and pathology into a seamless integrated, artificial intelligence (AI)-ready environment.

With GE HealthCare's Datalogue[1], including a vendor neutral archive (VNA), and Tribun Health's award-winning digital pathology platform CaloPix, Sant' Andrea is driving to the forefront of a new era in data-driven cancer care. GE HealthCare's Datalogue helps unify and intelligently manage patient data, images and enterprise imaging content. The Tribun Health Suite is a leading AI-powered end-to-end computational pathology for diagnostics, prognosis and drug development.

Sant' Andrea, a public university hospital known for its leadership in oncology and translational research, manages a high volume of complex pathology and imaging cases. This initiative supports its broader mission of accelerating diagnostics, advancing multidisciplinary collaboration, and improving outcomes for patients facing cancer. Sant' Andrea Hospital is the first in Lazio to implement full digital pathology, with an investment of nearly €1.5 million, about €800,000 of which came from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"The oncology care pathway is one of the most complex with multiple steps involving a variety of specialists, complex tools, frequent decisions and large data sets," said Scott Miller, CEO of Solutions for Enterprise Imaging, GE HealthCare. "Sant' Andrea's enterprise imaging implementation will help streamline the oncology care pathway across the enterprise and support clinical teams delivering the best care to their patients."

"This marks a significant achievement for both Tribun Health and GE HealthCare, and a promising step forward for the future of diagnostic medicine," said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health. "Through this collaboration, we're demonstrating how global partnerships can drive measurable local impact-enhancing efficiency in pathology labs, improving clinical decision-making, and accelerating the delivery of critical insights to patients undergoing cancer care."

The digital pathology solutions will help focus on making pathology diagnostic faster and easier for healthcare providers at the point of care. With GE HealthCare's Datalogue, pathology diagnostic outputs are integrated into an enterprise imaging platform, and can help create a one stop shop for unified clinical data available to clinicians to form decisions. A unified view of clinical patient data is a key asset in oncology for a multi-disciplinary team to be powered by the patient related information and collaborate to define best treatment for the patient in the oncology care pathway.

"This implementation allows doctors to make faster, more informed decisions and represents a fundamental step in our hospital's digital transformation," said Francesca Milito, General Director of AOU Sant' Andrea. "By unifying radiology and pathology, we improve access to clinical data and create an integrated environment where doctors can make faster and more informed decisions for every cancer patient."

[1]Datalogue is a solution which consists of multiple products, mainly Enterprise Archive and Centricity Universal Viewer Zero Footprint Client.

