Shapes Raises $24 Million to Redefine How Organizations Manage People in the Age of AI

The AI-native PeopleOS replaces fragmented HR stacks with a fully adaptive platform that lets organizations design, evolve, and run every people process their own way, keeping pace with a world that never stops changing

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Shapes (formerly DreamTeam), a startup building the world's first AI-native PeopleOS, today announced $24 million in Seed and Series A funding. The Series A round was led by Entrée Capital, with participation from NFX and F2 Venture Capital, which led the Seed round. Shapes' platform gives organizations a fully adaptive people operating system for HR, IT and Finance, automating complex processes from onboarding to performance and compensation, and allowing companies to build their own apps and agents around how they actually work.

Organizations worldwide are rethinking the future of work. Amid the growing impact of AI across every industry - with mass layoffs, roles disappearing, and new ones being redefined overnight - HR and people operations have become the next frontier of transformation. Yet, despite roughly 5,000 HR tools on the market, most companies are still "using horses in a world of autonomous cars." Both legacy HR platforms and today's wave of AI-powered people management tools were built for a static world: rigid, siloed, and unable to evolve. But organizations today change by the day, not by the year, demanding systems that can move as fast as they do.

Founded by Arnon Nir (CEO) and Shirley Baumer (CPO), both founding team members at monday.com, Shapes' PeopleOS is built to transform that. It replaces the fragmented stack of HR point solutions with an adaptive system that learns, connects, and evolves alongside the organization itself. With the platform, employees can request vacation from anywhere, clock in remotely, or instantly access company policies or HR answers through AI agent. HR teams can create time-off and performance policies, run smart review cycles that turn feedback into insights, or automatically calculate payroll hours. Everything - from retention and salary analytics to DEI tracking, engagement, and documentation - lives in one unified system.

But unlike traditional HR platforms that come pre-boxed with fixed modules, Shapes is built as an operating system. It is modular by design and open for builders. Customers install only what they need, while internal teams and external developers can build new apps and AI agents on top, using the platform's SDK. The result is a living, evolving PeopleOS that runs the entire employee lifecycle while allowing every organization to maintain its unique structure, data, and culture.

"The AI revolution is forcing every organization - from large enterprises to family businesses - to rethink how it works with people, not just how it automates tasks," said Arnon Nir, co-founder and CEO of Shapes. "While most HR tools were built for predictability and permanence, we're building for constant change. Every company has its own rhythm, and our platform adapts to it: it molds itself around the organization, not the other way around."

Shapes already serves hundreds of customers across 14 industries and 79 countries - an uncommon scale for a company at this stage. Early adopters range from technology and manufacturing to logistics, retail, and essential services, demonstrating the platform's ability to adapt to any workforce, in any environment. The funding will allow Shapes to more than double its headcount over the next year and expand into new markets as demand grows.

"The PeopleOS category is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how organizations operate in the AI era," said Yoni Osherov, General Partner at Entrée Capital and the former monday.com CRO. "Shapes founding team's experience in building scalable, intuitive enterprise platforms gives them a real advantage in leading a multi-billion-dollar market that remains fragmented and without a global leader."

Shapes is an AI-native PeopleOS that helps organizations manage people, their own unique way. Its fully adaptive, modular people management platform automates every people process, cuts admin work, and connects all organizational data into one intelligent layer. Built to evolve with every organization, Shapes gives businesses of any size the flexibility to design and customize their own people processes, enabling them to stay ahead as AI redefines the future of work and workforce management.

