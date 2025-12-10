Book by Startup Founder Explains How to Achieve Liftoff

TAG Quarterly Publishes Excerpts

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / If you're starting a business, you know you have to "cross the chasm" by moving sales from early adopters to mass-market buyers. But first you have to get there, and that is the subject of "Reaching the Chasm," a new book that details "how to drive your early-stage startup to scale."

The author is Dr. Edward Amoroso, who is not only the founder and CEO of his own startup, the research and advisory firm TAG Infosphere, but through it has reviewed and counseled scores of other startups. And now he has published excerpts from, and articles about, the book in his company's latest Security Quarterly (which can be downloaded for free).

"My personal background is in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and enterprise technology," Amoroso wrote in the publication. "But the patterns I share are industry-agnostic. After years as a CISO, professor, adviser, and founder working with hundreds of startups, I kept seeing the same avoidable errors: Building for a hypothetical buyer, mistaking marketing noise for pipeline, and chasing investors before validating a repeatable sales motion."

Some of Amoroso's advice may be surprising. "I tell startup clients to find some means for personalizing their communications with prospects, leads, and clients," he wrote. "This is hard work, and it demands that you allocate hours to tasks that might otherwise take minutes."

But it's worth it, he said. "Our experience working with startups is that 20 carefully crafted and personalized notes from the inbox of the founder work better than 20,000 spam emails from the inbox of an intern."

The TAG Security Quarterly also includes articles that are not in the book. There's a "Top 10 Mistakes Startups Make" that listed pitching demos too early: "There is nothing more dangerous than a product demo in the hands of an executive who can kill the deal with a raised eyebrow." Instead, Amososo advised: "Let your solution live in their imagination as long as you can."

There is also an article called "The Author Answers Questions You Won't Find in His Book." Asked to identify his biggest mistake since launching his startup, Amoroso confessed: "I underestimated how quickly complexity grows in a young company, and I mistakenly believed that enthusiasm alone could compensate for missing structure."

Asked what he did to try to recover, he added: "I brought in experienced operators (many from my days at AT&T), formalized roles and deliverables, and forced a level of discipline around prioritization that we had avoided in the early scramble."

The TAG Security Quarterly "How to Drive Your Startup to Growth" can be downloaded for free here.

