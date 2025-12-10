Smilefy Inc: SmileFy Launches ONE-CLICK AI Smile Design, Delivering Instant Simulations and 3D Print-Ready Treatment Plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / SmileFy, a leading innovator in digital dentistry, announces the launch of ONE-CLICK AI Smile Design, a groundbreaking technology that empowers clinicians to instantly generate AI-powered smile simulations and convert them into 3D print-ready treatment plans - all in minutes. This release marks a major leap toward accessible, efficient, and patient-centered digital workflows for restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

A Single Click That Transforms the Consultation

With ONE-CLICK AI Smile Design, dentists can create an instant smile simulation from a simple frontal patient photo. In seconds, SmileFy's AI analyzes facial flow, dental proportions, and established digital smile design rules to generate a natural-looking, clinically guided simulation.

The feature supports a wide range of treatment simulations, including:

Smile makeovers

Orthodontic treatment visualization

Crown lengthening and gingival recontouring

Whitening

All-on-X treatment planning

Comprehensive restorative and cosmetic cases

Through SmileFy AVA (AI Video Animation), clinicians can also produce an AI-powered video showing the patient with their new smile. This visual experience creates strong emotional engagement and often leads to immediate treatment acceptance as patients react with: "Wow... I want this smile!"

From Photo - Simulation - 3D Print-Ready Design

SmileFy's integrated workflow bridges the gap between patient communication and clinical execution. What differentiates SmileFy is its ability proceed instantly with 3D smile design, allowing clinicians to plan treatments digitally with exceptional predictability and export 3D print-ready models.

In just minutes, dentists can create a wide range of 3D models and clinical deliverables directly in-office:

3D diagnostic wax-ups

Smile trials (mockups and shells)

Composite veneer designs

Printable veneers and crowns

Provisionals

Composite veneer restorations with cutbacks

All-on-X transitional bridges

This streamlined digital workflow enables dentists to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes without outsourcing or long turnaround times.

Eliminating Delays and Unlocking Predictability

Traditional workflows often require manual design, multiple providers, and lengthy processing times - slowing patient acceptance and treatment delivery. ONE-CLICK AI Smile Design solves these challenges by offering:

Instant results that accelerate patient decision-making

Clear visualization that improves communication and understanding

Guided 3D workflows for predictable, in-house delivery

Reduced turnaround times and a more scalable approach to esthetic and restorative dentistry

"Dentists no longer need to wait days or rely on external providers for every esthetic case," said Ralph Georg, CEO of SmileFy. "ONE-CLICK AI Smile Design allows clinicians to produce simulations instantly and 3D print-ready designs within minutes, bringing digital dentistry to a new level of accessibility, simplicity, and - most importantly - predictability."

About SmileFy

SmileFy is a leading digital dentistry platform used by clinicians worldwide to design, plan, and deliver esthetic and restorative treatments. With AI smile simulations, 3D treatment planning, and in-office printing workflows, SmileFy provides an end-to-end solution for the modern digital dental practice.

