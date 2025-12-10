tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Reflects on a Year of Growth, Service, and Expansion in 2025

New locations, stronger partnerships, and a deepening commitment to people-first support mark a milestone year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / As 2025 draws to a close, TELE-NET is proud to reflect on a year marked by expansion, innovation, and a renewed focus on service rooted in people and purpose.

At the start of the year, TELE-NET America officially opened its doors in Las Vegas, establishing the company's first U.S.-based call center and expanding its ability to deliver high-quality, human-first support to clients across North America.

In the Philippines, TELE-NET's Cebu office experienced steady growth throughout the year, reflecting the team's performance and ongoing commitment to excellence. Following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the region, the site also demonstrated resilience and community focus. TELE-NET staff responded swiftly and calmly, ensuring a safe evacuation, supporting affected team members, and contributing to local planning discussions on disaster preparedness within the BPO sector.

This year also saw TELE-NET deepen its work with clients in ground transportation, expanding support for both limousine services and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers. The company participated in the NEMTAC Transform 2025 Conference to connect with industry leaders and explore how call center services can help ease the operational burden on transportation providers.

"TELE-NET's strength has always been its people," said Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations. "This year reminded us how much that matters, whether we're launching a new center or helping a partner solve problems in real time. We're excited to keep building on that momentum in 2026."

Looking ahead, TELE-NET is engaged in new partnerships and service initiatives that will further broaden its reach. With operations now spanning Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, the company enters the new year focused on building scalable, high-touch support systems that reflect a global standard of care.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a global customer support outsourcing company with offices in Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. Combining Japanese hospitality principles (omotenashi) with advanced technology and scalable operations, TELE-NET supports companies across multiple industries - including healthcare, logistics, and transportation - with reliable, human-first solutions.

