Nasdaq Verafin Joins Global Anti-Scam Alliance

THE HAGUE, NL / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is pleased to announce that Nasdaq Verafin has joined GASA as a Foundation Member, strengthening the global effort to combat scams, financial crime, and digital fraud. As fraud tactics continue to evolve across borders and digital channels, cross-sector collaboration has become essential to protecting consumers and building safer financial ecosystems.

Nasdaq Verafin's participation marks a meaningful step forward in the shared mission to advance trust, transparency, and resilience across the globe. In addition to joining the global effort, Nasdaq Verafin will join both the Brazil and Mexico chapters of GASA to partner with stakeholders across the financial ecosystem in Latin America, bolstering regional initiatives to combat financial crime.

"Criminals are innovating at an unprecedented rate, taking advantage of information siloes and the shortcomings of legacy technology to avoid detection. We are at an inflection point in the fight against financial crime, one that requires the entire ecosystem to come together, leveraging the power of collective intelligence to strengthen our defenses and better protect consumers around the globe. We look forward to partnering closely with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance to share innovative solutions, intelligence, and global expertise to the unique challenges financial institutions in Brazil and Mexico face," said Mauriceo Castanheiro, Head of International Payments Fraud at Nasdaq Verafin.

Nasdaq Verafin is a global leader in financial crime management technology solutions, trusted by more than 2,700 financial institutions around the globe. The company's innovative approach combines consortium data, AI, and machine learning to deter, detect, and prevent criminal activity. Nasdaq Verafin's consortium approach uncovers hidden risks across the financial system, leveraging data and insights from across 800 million counterparties to improve fraud detection and prevention while reducing false positives.

"Having Nasdaq Verafin join the Global Anti-Scam Alliance as a Foundation Member is a milestone for our organization and for the global fight against scams. Their deep expertise in leveraging technology to more efficiently and effectively detect criminal activity brings a new level of insight and influence to our mission. With Nasdaq Verafin's partnership, and their representatives joining the boards of our Brazil and Mexico Chapters, we are strengthening our ability to connect global knowledge with local action. Together, we can help shape stronger policies, accelerate industry collaboration, and build the foundations of a scam free future." said Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA.

"The addition of Nasdaq Verafin as a Foundation Member is not only a milestone for the Brazil Chapter, it is a strong endorsement of the relevance of our market and the seriousness of the work we have been building from day one. We are starting our journey already alongside a globally recognized institution known for excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to integrity. This partnership strengthens our ability to translate global expertise into local impact and accelerates our mission to raise the standard of collaboration in the fight against scams and financial crime in Brazil." said Renata Salvini, Chapter Director for Brazil.

"With 76 percent of Mexican adults victimized by scams and 139 billion pesos lost annually, according to the 2025 State of Scams in Mexico Report, 2026 will be devastating. AI democratized productivity but industrialized fraud, this isn't a prediction, it's a countdown. Combating this epidemic requires integrated defenses where early detection triggers coordinated action across digital platforms, telecommunications, finance, and authorities. Nasdaq Verafin's addition to GASA Mexico bridges the gap between technology and coordination. Without systemic collaboration, our economic system remains vulnerable. This strengthens our multistakeholder commitment to essential stability", added Sissi de la Peña, Chapter Director for Mexico.

Through this partnership, Nasdaq Verafin executives will join the Chapter Advisory Boards of GASA Mexico and Brazil. As a Foundation Member, Nasdaq Verafin will collaborate with GASA and its members, bringing insights from more than two decades of stopping financial crime to develop innovative new strategies that protect consumers from fraud and scams.

To learn more about Nasdaq Verafin's approach to financial crime detection and prevention, visit www.verafin.com .

About the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance is a non profit organization whose mission is to protect consumers worldwide from scams. GASA brings together policymakers, law enforcement agencies, consumer authorities, NGOs, the financial sector, telecom operators, internet platforms, service providers, and cybersecurity organizations to share insights, uncover emerging scams, and promote coordinated action against fraud. Learn more at https://www.gasa.org .

About Nasdaq Verafin

Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,700 financial institutions, representing 11 trillion dollars in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit www.verafin.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to future actions and expected results. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2005 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq 'ribbon' logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq, Inc. and/or certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "Nasdaq"), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq.

