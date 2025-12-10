PostSig Earns Fifth Award of 2025 for Advancing AI in Content Intelligence

Recognized for Leadership in Content Intelligence and Contract Performance Management, PostSig Wins "Best New Technology Introduced Over the Last 12 Months (AI and Machine Learning)" at the 2025 American Financial Technology Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / PostSig today announced it has been named Best New Technology Introduced Over the Last 12 Months (AI and Machine Learning) at the 2025 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs) presented by WatersTechnology. The honor, announced on December 5, marks PostSig's fifth major industry award this year, following two WatersTechnology Buy-Side Awards, a WatersTechnology Inside Market Data award, and recognition as a Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence by Aragon Research.

This latest award recognizes PostSig's leadership in making executed agreements fully transparent, connected, and continuously monitored, helping capital markets firms manage the post-signature agreements that govern their most essential data, technology, and vendor relationships. In a market where billing discrepancies, silent renewals, and shifting terms can quickly escalate into financial and operational risks, PostSig gives teams a clear, reliable way to understand what they have committed to and what requires action.

At the center of the platform is PostSig's intelligence layer, powered by LineageAI, which connects details across contracts, amendments, NDAs, invoices, entitlements, and usage. By unifying these previously disconnected signals, PostSig enables organizations to:

Validate every invoice against contracted terms

Identify renewal windows and prevent silent renewals

Detect missing or inconsistent clauses

Monitor usage and entitlement drift

Understand how services are actually consumed compared to how they were purchased

This creates a level of contract performance oversight that traditional systems were never designed to deliver.

A universal challenge behind every complex agreement

Capital markets have some of the most demanding vendor and data licensing environments, but the underlying challenge is universal. All organizations run on contracts, and as the number of agreements grows, so does the difficulty of keeping track of the details that determine cost, value, and risk once those agreements are signed.

Billing lives in one place. Usage lives in another. Vendor delivery and access changes appear in separate systems. Contract truth sits in static documents. Without a connected view of these signals, teams miss opportunities to challenge invoices, lose leverage at renewal, overlook underused services, and inherit preventable compliance exposure. PostSig brings these signals back into context by giving finance, legal, compliance, procurement, operations, and technology teams shared visibility into what was signed, what is happening, and what requires attention to reduce overspend and operational risk.

"Once an agreement is signed, it too often disappears from view. Organizations need clarity around what they committed to and how those commitments are performing," said Hendrik Bartel, Co-Founder and CEO of PostSig. "We're honored that the AFTAs recognized the impact PostSig and LineageAI are having on the industry."

This recognition further reinforces PostSig's position as a leader in Contract Performance Management and highlights the growing importance of post-signature clarity in industries that depend on complex vendor and data relationships.

About PostSig

PostSig is the Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that helps organizations understand and manage the agreements that power their business. CPM begins after the signature, when contracts shift from negotiated documents to active drivers of spend, risk, rights, and operational performance. PostSig connects contract terms, billing, usage, entitlements, obligations, and amendments into a single source of clarity so teams can act with confidence.

Powered by LineageAI, PostSig links information across related agreements and supporting documents and surfaces insights that traditional systems cannot detect. Organizations use PostSig to validate invoices against contracted terms, identify missing or inconsistent clauses, monitor usage and entitlements, prevent silent renewals, and ensure that every contract continues to perform as expected.

PostSig serves industries that rely on complex vendor and data agreements, including capital markets, enterprise operations, technology, healthcare, and professional services. The company has earned five major industry awards in 2025, including WatersTechnology's Most Innovative Market Data Initiative, Best Overall Buy-Side Product, Best Buy-Side Newcomer, and Aragon Research's Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence. Organizations adopt PostSig to reduce overspend, strengthen compliance, and gain reliable, real-time oversight of their post-signature commitments.

