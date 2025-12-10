Vanderbilt Report: Full Alliance Group Announces Conversion of Preferred Equity to Digital Securities Using TNCDP Framework

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Bristol, TN Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) announced the conversion of its preferred equity into digital securities through TNCDP's Series QDP framework. The company has disclosed a founding shareholder position in TNCDP, the entity operating the digital securities platform infrastructure.

According to the company's disclosure, existing preferred stockholders will receive QMAXX digital securities maintaining their economic rights while adding enhanced verification and settlement capabilities. Common shareholders will receive a digital preferred dividend. The company states that the Series QDP framework is available to any public company seeking to issue digital preferred securities, including exchange-listed issuers.

The Series QDP framework operates within existing securities law, according to TNCDP. Full Alliance Group also operates businesses through its Qubitera Holdings subsidiary, which develops digital securities infrastructure, and the YAHBEE wallet system for digital asset custody and transaction processing.

The company disclosed a phased implementation: conversion of existing preferred stock to QMAXX digital securities, distribution of digital preferred dividends to common shareholders, and integration of Series QDEP participation units into customer loyalty programs. The company stated that trading metrics including bid-ask spreads and settlement efficiency will be tracked.

Full Alliance Group operates revenue-generating businesses while holding a founding shareholder position in TNCDP. The company's disclosure indicates it functions as both a digital securities issuer through its QMAXX instruments and as a stakeholder in the TNCDP platform infrastructure.

