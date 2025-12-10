LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / If you need to translate your birth certificate for immigration, Translayte has established itself as the leading authority in USCIS-compliant birth certificate translation services, serving more than 100,000 satisfied clients worldwide and offering translations in over 150 languages.

With affordable certified birth certificate translations priced at just $24.99 per document, Translayte provides a 100% USCIS acceptance guarantee, eliminating application delays caused by inadequate or non-compliant translations.

Their seamless digital platform, alongside their express 12-hour turnaround service, positions them as the fastest option for certified birth certificate translations when you have urgent deadlines.

Understanding USCIS Birth Certificate Translation Requirements

Birth certificate translations are mandatory for nearly all USCIS immigration applications, including green card petitions, citizenship applications, visa processing, and family-based immigration cases.

USCIS requires that any birth certificate issued in a foreign language must be accompanied by a complete English translation performed by a qualified translator. The translation must include a signed certification statement from the translator attesting to their competence in both languages and the accuracy of the translation.

USCIS explicitly states that translations must be complete and accurate, word-for-word renderings of the original document, with the translator's certification including their name, signature, date, and confirmation of competence to translate. Failure to meet these specific requirements results in application delays, Requests for Evidence (RFEs), or outright rejections.

With over 8,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot , Translayte has built an unmatched reputation for reliability and excellence in immigration translation services. The company holds ISO 17100:2015 certification for quality management in translation services and is a member of the American Translators Association (ATA) and the Association of Translation Companies (ATC).

These professional credentials, combined with their perfect USCIS acceptance track record and thousands of verified customer testimonials, establish Translayte as the most trustworthy choice for your critical birth certificate translation needs.

From Arabic to Vietnamese and commonly requested languages such as Spanish , French , German, and Mandarin, Translayte handles every birth certificate translation with meticulous attention.

Each translation is accompanied by a certificate of accuracy that fully satisfies USCIS regulatory standards, ensuring your documents meet all federal requirements without exception.

Demonstrating their industry leadership, Translayte received the esteemed " Innovator of the Year (2024) award from the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), an award celebrating their technological advancements and pioneering approaches in professional translation services. This recognition highlights their dedication to excellence, digital innovation, and superior client experiences.

What Makes Translayte the Best for USCIS Birth Certificate Translations

Affordably priced at just $24.99 per page.

Full USCIS acceptance guarantee, eliminating risks of Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or application rejections

Industry-leading emergency service with express completion available in as little as 12 hours

Comprehensive language coverage, offering translations in over 150 languages.

Proven track record with 100,000+ successful translations for immigration clients

Every document includes proper certification and a translator credential, as mandated by USCIS.

Round-the-clock customer support with a convenient web-based ordering system

Customer feedback consistently praises Translayte.com's ability to deliver both speed and accuracy.

In a 5-star Trustpilot review, a customer wrote:

"I needed their services for a birth certificate translation. It was very fast and accurate! I can move forward with my green card application."

Reviews like these demonstrate why Translayte dominates the market for rapid, reliable USCIS birth certificate translations. Their service model integrates speed, accuracy, and guaranteed regulatory compliance to streamline the immigration documentation process.

With their award-winning technological platform and unparalleled blend of affordability, speed, and federal compliance, Translayte remains the preferred choice for private individuals, immigration attorneys, and legal service organizations requiring dependable USCIS birth certificate translation solutions.

