Renolit France has introduced the Alkor Bright reflective membrane for bifacial rooftop PV systems, offering high solar reflectivity and durability for flat or pitched roofs. The membrane helps keep buildings cooler while boosting the energy output of bifacial solar modules.Renolit France, the French branch of the German provider of plastic films, sheets, and polymer-based products, Renolit, has unveiled a new reflective membrane for bifacial rooftop PV systems at the Energaia trade show in Montpellier, southern France. "Our Alkor Bright membrane is produced in Spain and stored in Belgium," Julien ...

