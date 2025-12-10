Veriff Doubles Revenue at a Scale of 100M USD

Global identity company triples service volumes, doubles revenue year-over-year, reaches profitability and continues to win major customers.

New York, Dec. 10, 2025, the global AI-native identity company powering trust infrastructure online, reports over 30x year-over-year growth in authentication volumes. Growth is booming across every service online, driven by rising demand for verification across the entire customer journey from onboarding to authenticating every transaction online.

Veriff was founded 10 years ago on the belief that online identity verification (IDV) can be more accurate than physical face-to-face verification. The company's performance stands out, as fast AI adoption and sophistication of fraud have made mere compliance and legacy solutions no longer fit for purpose. Veriff's video-first approach detects the most sophisticated online fraud attempts, unlike the market standard solution of reviewing only a few photos.



Veriff's verification volumes tripled over the last year and continue to accelerate. After taking a decade to verify 400 million people, the company is now on track to complete another 400 million verifications over the next 5 months, driven by the global businesses' need to catch AI-generated fraud. Broad adoption of AI has accelerated the creation of synthetic content online, making it difficult to distinguish from real content. As a result, trust depends on a reliable, verified source.



Veriff's recent customer wins this year include the financial services provider Western Union, as well as leading marketplaces such as Instacart and Uber. Additionally, verification needs are expanding into new sectors such as dating platforms like Bumble, further strengthening Veriff's leadership position in supporting the growth and safety of the world's largest technology companies.



"Powering the largest global technology companies shows the importance of accuracy and resilience of our platform and how verification volumes have evolved from user onboarding to authenticating every transaction online," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder & CEO of Veriff. "Today, every 4th person is using our services across multiple merchants per quarter, and together with our customers, we're driving industry-wide collaboration against fraud and moving towards least friction for the honest," he added.

2025 Highlights include:

Record Volumes, hypergrowth performance & profitability:

Tripled verification volumes year-over-year

Doubled revenue while doing over $100M in revenue

Profitable

Global Expansion & Technology Leadership:

Continued expansion across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC, deepening Veriff's footprint in emerging markets.

Volumes for the enhanced authentication and liveness detection have grown more than 30× year over year, powered by advanced AI-driven fraud detection that sets new benchmarks for preventing synthetic and deepfake identity threats.

