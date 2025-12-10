Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
The Company has been informed by Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director of the Company of the following transactions:
- Purchase of 5,724 ordinary shares by Caroline Dutot
- Purchase of 14,286 ordinary shares by her spouse and PCA, Leigh Turpin
In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the full details of this transaction are as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
Caroline Dutot
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
Non-executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
L E I
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and (iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
- Aggregated volume
- P r i c e
As per c) above
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
9 December 2025
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
Leigh Turpin
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
PCA of Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
L E I
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplac ewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
- Aggregated volume
- P r i c e
As per c) above
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
10 December 2025
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
10 December 2025