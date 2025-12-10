Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 15:12 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

The Company has been informed by Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director of the Company of the following transactions:

  • Purchase of 5,724 ordinary shares by Caroline Dutot
  • Purchase of 14,286 ordinary shares by her spouse and PCA, Leigh Turpin

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the full details of this transaction are as follows:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Caroline Dutot

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

L E I

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and (iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.74675

5,724

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- P r i c e

As per c) above

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

9 December 2025

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Leigh Turpin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

PCA of Caroline Dutot, Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

L E I

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplac ewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.74604

14,286

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- P r i c e

As per c) above

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

10 December 2025

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

10 December 2025


