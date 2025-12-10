The Company has executed a further capital reduction through the redemption of 3 million shares, bringing the total number of shares redeemed since July to approximately 9 million.

This capital allocation strategy runs in parallel with the Company's new strategic roadmap, delivering on both shareholder remuneration and the ambitious goal of reaching 13 million subscribers by 2030.

The continued execution of buybacks underscores the robust cash-generating capabilities of the Company's subscription model, which enables self-funding growth while remunerating shareholders.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'eDO' or 'the Company'), the world's leading travel subscription company, today announced the execution of a new phase in its continuous share capital reduction strategy.

The Company has completed the redemption of 3 million shares. This transaction follows the previous redemption of 3 million shares executed on 7 October 2025 and the initial reduction of 2.98 million shares effective on 11 July 2025. In total, the Company has redeemed approximately 9 million shares in five months, representing approximately 7.57% of the current share capital.

This latest execution serves as the second of three capital reductions authorised by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in July 2025, the execution of which was delegated to the Board of Directors. Consequently, the Board of Directors retains the delegated authority to execute a further reduction of 3 million additional shares, which maintains the Company's flexibility to optimise the capital structure and systematically return value to investors.

Following the aforementioned transactions, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 11,862,505.9, divided into 118,625,059 shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. As of the date of this communication, the share capital reductions implemented by the Board of Directors pursuant to the delegation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting remain pending registration with the Commercial Registry of Madrid. Once both reductions have been registered with the Commercial Registry of Madrid, the Company will proceed to update its share capital figure on the CNMV website.

The overarching purpose of these capital reductions is to increase earnings per share, directly contributing to value accretion for the Company's shareholders. This strategy is underpinned by the Company's robust business model and its ability to generate strong cash flows, which allow eDO to invest in strategic growth initiatives-including expansion into new products and markets to reach the ambitious target of 13 million subscribers by 2030, -while simultaneously maintaining a disciplined and ongoing shareholder remuneration policy. As outlined in the Company's recent strategic update, this financial strength supports the plan to invest €100 million in further share repurchases over the next two years.

David Elízaga, Chief Financial Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, commented: "This share cancellation directly reflects the powerful cash-generating engine of our Prime subscription model. With this execution, we have now cancelled nearly 9 million shares since July, yet we retain further authorised capacity to continue this programme. With a growing base of 7.7 million members driving our financial strength, we are fully positioned to maintain this momentum and continue optimising our capital structure for the long term."

