Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Quorum Information Technologies in an All-Cash Transaction

Transaction values Quorum at approximately $60 million; Quorum shareholders receive $0.80 per share in cash

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), pursuant to which 2745122 Alberta Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of Valsoft, has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. ("Quorum") at a price of $0.80 per share in cash (the "Consideration").

The Arrangement was completed following approval by Quorum shareholders, Court approval, and satisfaction of all other customary closing conditions. The Arrangement is further described in the management information circular dated October 22, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Quorum's issuer profile.

Quorum is a leading North American SaaS provider delivering mission-critical enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") rely on to run their businesses.

Quorum will continue to operate autonomously and will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This model enables Quorum to benefit from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term strategic vision-while preserving its commitment to innovation, reliability, and exceptional customer service for automotive retailers and OEM partners.

Leadership Commentary

"Quorum has built an impressive reputation as a trusted technology partner to automotive dealerships and OEMs across North America. Their strong product portfolio, commitment to customer success, and innovative culture align perfectly with Valsoft's long-term investment approach. We are pleased to welcome Quorum into the Valsoft family and look forward to supporting the company's next stage of growth," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at TAG Software Group.

"Valsoft is the ideal partner for Quorum because they invest through long-term partnerships with management. This empowers our team to continue delivering for customers with the same dedication and expertise they expect. With Valsoft's support, we are positioned to accelerate innovation while creating new opportunities for our employees and customers," said Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quorum.

Delisting

Quorum has applied to delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Delisting").

Following the Delisting, Quorum will apply to the securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Transaction Highlights

Cash Consideration: Quorum shareholders received $0.80 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 14% to the closing price on September 19, 2025, and 12% to the 10-day VWAP.

Certainty of Value: Immediate liquidity and cash certainty for all Quorum shareholders.

Fairness Opinion: TD Securities Inc. provided the Quorum board and its special committee with a fairness opinion confirming the Consideration is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders.

Strong Shareholder Support: Officers, directors and certain shareholders holding approximately 50% of outstanding shares agreed to vote in favour of the Transaction.

No Financing Condition: Valsoft's obligation to complete the Transaction was not subject to any financing condition.

Advisors

To Quorum: TD Securities Inc. (financial advisor); McLeod Law LLP (legal advisor)

To Valsoft: Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (legal advisor)

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS software and services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and OEMs rely on for their operations, including:

Dealership Management System (DMS): Automates, integrates and streamlines dealership processes with emphasis on revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM: A sales and service CRM and Business Development Centre solution that drives revenue in key dealership departments.

Autovance: A modern retailing platform supporting digital retailing, desking and F&I menu solutions.

Accessible Accessories: A digital retailing platform enabling franchised dealerships to efficiently grow accessories revenue.

VINN Automotive: An automotive marketplace simplifying vehicle research and purchase while helping retailers sell more efficiently.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. was previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol QIS. Additional information is available at www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A core tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that helps them lead in their industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft has no predefined investment horizon, instead buying, holding, and creating value through long-term partnerships with management teams and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media Contact

Thierry Tardif

Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

Acquisition_Quorum_FINAL_EN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsoft-corporation-announces-closing-of-previously-announced-ac-1116280