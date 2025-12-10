Poland's state environmental fund says developers sought PLN 28?billion ($7.7?billion) for 20?GW and 122?GWh of storage projects - nearly seven times the program's budget, with 183 projects eligible for funding.From ESS News Poland's National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOSiGW) has shortlisted 183 energy storage projects for grants and loans, with a total value of PLN?4.15?billion allocated from the European Union's Modernization Fund. With this, funding under the "Electricity Storage Facilities and Related Infrastructure" program, launched in April, has now been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...