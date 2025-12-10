Andersen Global reinforces its legal platform in Brazil as Lotti e Araújo becomes a member firm, strengthening the organization's capabilities in Latin America.

Founded over 20 years ago, Lotti e Araújo provides comprehensive legal advisory services to Brazilian and multinational clients across numerous industries. Its multidisciplinary practice includes corporate law, tax, labor, litigation, collection, and credit recovery-along with specialized work identifying hidden assets and recovering appeal and judicial deposits in older cases. The firm also handles arbitration, administrative law, foreign investment, real estate, intellectual property, data protection, and corporate restructuring, and offers paralegal support for company formation and representation before regulatory agencies. The team advises clients on preventive legal strategies and complex disputes before administrative bodies and courts in Brazil.

"At Lotti e Araújo, we have built our practice on ethics, precision, and a commitment to delivering tailored legal solutions," said Rogério Araújo, managing partner of Lotti e Araújo. "Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global strengthens that foundation by connecting our local capabilities with a global platform. This enables us to better support clients with cross-border needs, particularly those navigating Brazil's evolving regulatory and business landscape," added managing partners Marco Lotti, Rodolfo Silveira, and Fábio Lotti.

"This transition enhances our legal presence in Brazil and reinforces our broader Latin American platform," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Lotti e Araújo's depth across corporate advisory, dispute resolution, and administrative matters expands our ability to deliver integrated, seamless solutions to clients operating in Brazil and globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

