Triple Bottom Why: Introducing "Earthly Insight," a More Conscious AI

ChatGPT, Gemini & Claude in One Platform - An Eco-Alternative to AI That Funds Rewilding, Reduces Energy and Will Soon Offer Offset & Impact Tracking

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Earthly Insight (EI) - a new AI assistant now available on the App Store and Google Play - brings together ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude in one seamless platform built with reducing AI's impact in mind.

Traditional AI platforms can prioritize the release of new features regardless of environmental cost. In contrast, EI is designed with the opposite approach, stripping away high-resource features. For example, EI removes image and video generation capabilities, which can be 50-250 times more energy intensive than text-based prompting.

Next in the product roadmap will be the ability to track energy use, water consumption and carbon emissions.

"A step in the right direction, we aspire to be the go-to technology for individuals and organizations seeking to reduce their AI environmental footprint," said Matthew Avery, Founding Member.

"We're increasing awareness of the environmental impact of these models," continued Avery. "By monitoring user queries, our platform helps people become more aware of their consumption - ideally inspiring more mindful behavior. In the near future, users will also be able to track their impact in real-time and offset it through the platform."

A third of all revenues will go directly to leading nonprofits dedicated to rewilding - the large-scale recovery of natural ecosystems and wildlife. Users can currently see the percent of their subscription that is making a donation.

"As a vegan working in tech, I have long wanted to develop software alternatives that allow everyday actions - searching, browsing, using AI tools - that can give back ecologically," continued Avery.

Financially accessible, plans include a free tier with up to 150 queries per month, or you can upgrade to premium features for $20/month.

Try EI now at earthlyinsight.ai or learn more about the organization earthlyinsight.com . All can sign up for the free tier and enjoy a two-week trial of premium features.

ABOUT - Earthly Insight (EI) offers a conversational AI chat experience designed to help users reduce their environmental impact. Our goal is to minimize technology's footprint while supporting planetary health. One-third of our revenue supports rewilding projects that restore ecosystems and give back to the Earth. We strive to make conversational AI more environmentally conscious.

