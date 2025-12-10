Vectis Opus Patent Pool Licensor Enforces Against Acer Inc. Before the UPC

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Vectis IP ("Vectis") today announced that Opus Patent Pool Licensor, Dolby, has filed patent infringement proceedings at the UPC local division of The Hague, Netherlands, against Acer Inc. ("Acer") for infringing a patent essential to the Opus audio codec standard through multiple implementations of the technology in laptop, PC, and tablet devices.

Launched in January 2023, the Opus Patent Pool is administered by Vectis and offers a license to patents essential to the Opus interactive speech and audio codec, owned by leading audio pioneers, Dolby, Fraunhofer, and NTT. A versatile and powerful audio codec technology, Opus continues to win adoption in an increasing array of audio applications and devices, and Pool Licensees now include industry leaders across a host of product categories.

According to Vectis, attempts to engage in meaningful dialogue and resolve this long-standing issue of Opus patent infringement have been unsuccessful and Acer continues to offer unlicensed products to the market. Regrettably, this has left Dolby with no alternative but to assert its rights to preserve its ability to continue innovating. The news follows similar Opus proceedings filed last year against Arcelik and Optoma, the former still open and the latter having settled. A third action against Epson filed earlier this year was settled in September.

"Acer is an inspirational brand and household name and we had hoped it would choose to resolve the issue through negotiation," commented Dr. Andy Gray of Vectis. "The Pool must protect both its Licensee and Licensor base. Joining the Opus pool, or any pool, brings collective benefits to Licensees and Licensors that cannot be found bilaterally. Pools bring balance to the innovation ecosystem and rewards to their members. There is still time for Acer to course correct and participate in these rewards, and we remain hopeful that a solution can still be found."

About Vectis

Vectis is a UK-based IP and technology licensing company. Vectis supports a level playing field for IP owners and implementers and is dedicated to finding collaborative and balanced licensing solutions. With a global reach, its seasoned management team has led the formation and management of many patent pools and programs in Telecommunications and Consumer Electronics. In addition to developing a patent pool for Opus, Vectis is currently working on programs covering imaging, video, communications, e-commerce, and networking technologies. For more information about the Opus Patent Pool, please visit https://www.opuspool.com.

