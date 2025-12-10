Numeracle Responds to Multistate AG Anti-Robocall Actions with a Call for End-to-End Identity Assurance

Enforcement signals the need for verified identity across the full Identity Integrity Chain

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Numeracle, Inc. (Numeracle), the pioneer of Entity Identity Management (EIM) for communications, today addressed recent multistate Attorney General (AG) enforcement actions targeting high-volume illegal robocall activity by reaffirming the industry's need for end-to-end identity assurance as the foundation for stopping unlawful traffic and restoring trust in voice communications.

The actions were issued by the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, a bipartisan coalition of all 50 state Attorneys General and the District of Columbia. In its notices, the Task Force highlights massive nationwide waves of brand and government impersonation campaigns, estimating billions of Amazon, Apple, Internal Revenue Service, and Social Security Administration scam calls reaching U.S. consumers over multiple years. The scale of these campaigns underscores how deeply impersonation fraud has embedded itself into the communications ecosystem.

Illegal and nuisance callers continue to exploit network entry points, onboarding processes, and traffic gaps. Traditional fraud tools have largely focused on detecting and mitigating bad traffic after it has already entered the network. Regulators and enforcement agencies are increasingly signaling an expectation that providers demonstrate proactive controls designed to prevent abuse before it occurs. In this emerging enforcement environment, identity verification is becoming the first critical link in the call authentication and robocall mitigation chain.

"The enforcement actions make clear that the industry is undergoing a fundamental shift: trust can no longer be assumed; it must be verified at every entry point into the communications ecosystem," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle. "Identity has become the core component that enables providers to prevent abuse before it enters the network rather than react to it after the call has been placed. Regulators are now signaling that policing entry points must be standard operating procedure. Establishing identity verification as core infrastructure-built into onboarding, carried through transmission, and reflected at display-is the path to a future where consumers no longer need to question who is on the other end of a call or message."

This enforcement momentum closely aligns with the Federal Communications Commission's ongoing exploration of identity frameworks in its recent Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) on caller identity. While the FNPRM remains in the proposed stage and subject to public input, it reinforces a broader regulatory and industry trend toward strengthening call authentication, identity verification, and consumer transparency across both IP and non-IP networks.

To support this industry shift, Numeracle provides identity verification capabilities through its Entity Identity Management platform, including Know Your Customer as a Service (KYCaaS). These capabilities enable communications providers to establish a centralized, auditable enterprise identity layer that supports onboarding verification, ongoing due diligence, and policy-aligned identity and automation controls. This foundation helps support safer traffic, stronger carrier relationships, and the future delivery of enhanced identity display services.

"We're moving toward a future where identity verification is not a compliance checkbox but rather is the backbone of trusted communication," Johnson added. "As we establish authenticity at scale, across entities, providers, and platforms, we unlock the next generation of the Identity Integrity Chain-Numeracle's end-to-end identity framework that is Verified at Onboarding, Protected in Transit, and Trusted at Display-enabling everything from Rich Business Messaging to enhanced Rich Call Data with verified purpose and provenance. When identity is authenticated and preserved throughout its journey, enterprises can communicate with clarity, carriers can deliver with assurance, and consumers can finally rely on the authenticity of every interaction."

As enforcement accelerates and regulatory attention intensifies, identity is quickly becoming the defining infrastructure layer for the future of communications. Providers that invest now in establishing verified enterprise identity across the full lifecycle of a call will be best positioned to meet rising expectations, protect their networks, and restore lasting consumer trust.

Learn more about Numeracle's approach to identity verification and trusted communications at: https://www.numeracle.com/resources/know-your-customer.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage the identity of end entities and implement Know Your Customer (KYC) policies to outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM is used to associate Verified Identity to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, visibility to number reputation, and more, to support service and platform provider requirements to empower wanted communications while monitoring for and blocking the illegal. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

Media Contact

Molly Weis

VP, Marketing & Communications

visibility@numeracle.com

+1(814) 380-1181



SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-responds-to-multistate-ag-anti-robocall-actions-with-a-call-for-end-to-1116289