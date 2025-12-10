Anzeige
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Dec-2025 / 15:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.9887 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5951628 
 
CODE: CH5 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1834986900 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1834986900 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CH5 LN 
LEI Code:   213800MPG89TQUBL5C29 
Sequence No.: 410969 
EQS News ID:  2243434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.