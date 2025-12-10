Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Achieves ISO/IEC Certifications

Loan Platform Provider Adheres to Financial Reporting and Security Requirements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certifications, demonstrating the company has the appropriate controls in place to ensure data privacy and information security. The certification process was administered by Schellman & Company, an independent certified accounting firm.

ISO/IEC 27001 provides guidelines for organizations to deploy and manage an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification ensures that an organization has the appropriate systems in place to manage data security risks. ISO/IEC 27018 is an international standard that certifies the protection of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in cloud environments. To achieve these certifications, Inovatec passed a series of exhaustive audits on its technology, facilities, and processes.

"Inovatec has always embraced the notion that protecting sensitive information is our highest priority. We continuously examine our systems and processes to ensure data stored with Inovatec remains secure," said Mario Rea, Chief Information Officer at Inovatec. "The ISO 27001:2022 certification verifies that our infrastructure and business processes satisfy these rigorous mandates, and that customers can be confident that we handle sensitive data in a fully secure and compliant manner."

Inovatec offers market-leading loan automation solutions that enable financial services organizations, dealers, and other lenders to automate workflows, accelerate growth, and enhance customer relationships. The company's LOS, LMS, and consumer portals support an expanding roster of third-party solutions and services that include fraud prevention, income and identity verification, payment processing, and decisioning models. Through these platforms, lenders leverage secure, reliable automated technology to adjust lending programs and capitalize on fast-moving market opportunities.

