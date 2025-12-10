Propelus Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Propelus announced today it has won two prestigious Stevie Awards in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recognizing its commitment to people-first leadership and driving business excellence.

Stevie Awards 2025



The honors include:

Gold Stevie Award for Best Female CEO of the Year , presented to Chief Executive Officer Julie Walker. The award recognizes Walker's transformative, values-driven leadership, which unified separate brands into one connected organization since July 2023, while delivering over 115% net revenue retention and welcoming nearly 50 new health systems.

Bronze Stevie Award for Management Team of the Year at a Women-Owned or -Led Organization - More Than 10 Employees. This award celebrates the Propelus Leadership Team's focus on product-led growth, values, and culture, which has resulted in a 200% improvement in employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) to +56 and a 98 percent employee retention rate across 2024.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run - worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,500 entries from 48 nations and territories were submitted this year across more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 190 business professionals around the world across seven juries. Propelus was honored in two categories that spotlight leadership rooted in empathy, innovation, and shared purpose.

"These honors represent a leadership approach that centers Propelus's values in every decision," said Jessica MacGregor, chief of staff at Propelus. "We believe that meaningful work happens when people feel trusted, supported, and connected to a larger purpose."

Judges praised Propelus, noting that "Propelus demonstrates a rare balance of people-first leadership and technological innovation." They also highlighted that the management team's accomplishments - including the launch of its Propelus Data Solutions' Primary Source Verification API, a 200 percent improvement in eNPS, and a 98 percent retention rate - set the organization apart.

"We accept these Stevie Awards with immense gratitude and a sense of shared accomplishment. They validate our core philosophy: that values-driven leadership and business excellence are inseparable-in fact, they fuel each other," said Julie Walker, CEO at Propelus. "We remain humbly focused on serving our clients, continuing to innovate, and earning the trust of our employees every single day as we thoughtfully lead Propelus into the future."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at Women.StevieAwards.com.

About Propelus

Propelus streamlines workforce compliance management for healthcare. Through market-leading solutions like Propelus CE Broker, Propelus EverCheck, Propelus Immuware, and Propelus Data Solutions, our innovative technology and strategic partnerships empower millions of professionals and their employers, regulators, and partners to work together, ensuring a better-connected and more efficient healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at propelus.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at StevieAwards.com.

Persistent Systems sponsored the SheShapesAI categories in the 2025 competition.

Contact Information

Stephanie Pavol

Sr. Marketing Director

stephaniepavol@propelus.com

Victoria Kinney

Sr. Growth Marketing Manager

victoriakinney@propelus.com

SOURCE: Propelus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/propelusr-wins-gold-and-bronze-stevier-awards-in-the-2025-stevie-1115854