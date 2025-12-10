GEMZ Corp.: GEMZ Corp Undergoes Strategic Ownership Transition Bringing Established Advanced AI and Data Efficiency Tools to Market

WINTER PARK, FL AND XIAMEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / GEMZ Corp. (OTC ID:GMZP) announced today that Stephen Carnes has resigned as an officer and director of GEMZ Corp. Chen Wei has been appointed as the Company's new officer and director. Chen Wei is now the controlling shareholder of the Corporation.

As the new Officer and Director of GEMZ Corp., Chen Wei will focus on bringing his extensive experience in AI-driven enterprise solutions to the Company. Mr. Chen is the founder of Xiamen Custom Elf Technology Co., Ltd., a leading B2B2C service provider specializing in big data, artificial intelligence, digital humans, and efficiency-enhancing technology solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses.

Xiamen Customized Elf Technology Co., Ltd. is a B2B2C service provider with AI and data technologies at its core. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and digital humans, it deeply empowers and transforms the marketing and investment attraction models of traditional brick-and-mortar businesses.

The company does not directly produce consumer goods but rather provides "efficiency tools." Primarily through its "Planet X Elf" platform, it offers digital investment attraction and growth solutions to major chain brands and physical enterprises. Services include: AI video lead generation, intelligent matching of potential franchisees, lead management, digital human live streaming, short video matrix marketing, and various SaaS tools. These technologies improve the overall investment attraction efficiency of enterprises, reduce customer acquisition costs, and help brands achieve more efficient reach and conversion across all channels.

Simultaneously, the company also applies AI to C-end consumer scenarios, deploying online AI+image diagnosis, intelligent outfit recommendations, and CPS aggregation digital marketing services to further expand its business model and industry application boundaries, forming a differentiated competitive advantage.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

GEMZ CORP

hyxinvest@yeah.net

SOURCE: GEMZ Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gemz-corp-undergoes-strategic-ownership-transition-bringing-establishe-1116290